Spanish media mocks Real Madrid after El Clasico humiliation

Real Madrid were taught a lesson in humility at home against Barcelona and the local media has been unforgiving.

Real Madrid were in a good place a couple of weeks ago. They had just performed a remontada on PSG in the Champions League and were on top of the league standings.

Therefore, it was logical to assume that Carlo Ancelotti’s men headed into El Clasico as favorites to get all three points. However, Barcelona had other ideas.

For the Merengues fans it was a rude awakening, who saw their team being run over by the sworn enemy on Sunday evening. In Spain, the reactions are rather strong and clear-cut.

“It is an inadmissible humiliation. Xavi’s Barca taught us a terrible lesson on a bad night from Ancelotti and most of his men. If that does not change, La Liga is in danger”, launched Tomas Roncero, head of the Real Madrid section at AS, at the end of the meeting.

“Real Madrid has shown a lamentable and shameful image”, for his part launched Javier Herraez on the Cadena SER.

More than the result, it was the image given by the Merengues and the superiority of Barcelona that shocked.

“In my career as a journalist, I have seen several big humiliations. But nothing like that,” explained Antonio Romero, still on the SER.

Ancelotti was not spared either with Marca stating that the decision to play without a striker went horribly wrong.

“The Italian threw a good part of his credit down the toilet bowl. His plan with Modric in front, his move to play three behind him was a tactical quagmire difficult to explain. […] There are shadows of the past that are beginning to resurface. Queiroz, Benitez, Solari… Ancelotti cannot say that he has not been warned.”

Overall, they are very few to save themselves in post-match analysis, with Courtois, Camavinga and Valverde the only players more or less excused in the Madrid press this morning. Even players like David Alaba – who had his worst game at Real Madrid according to Marca for example – or Eder Militao, who had been pretty good since the start of the season were not spared.

A very bad day in the office for Madrid.