Ravens vs Texans Same Game Parlay Picks For +650 Divisional Round Bet

Joe Lyons
The first divisional round clash of the NFL Playoffs sees the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans go head-to-head in Maryland. Here at SportsLens, we are on hand to offer you our Ravens vs Texans same game parlay predictions ahead of Saturday’s game.

Ravens vs Texans Same Game Parlay Picks

  • Zay Flowers anytime TD scorer (+160)
  • Lamar Jackson over 227.5 passing yards (-110)
  • Nico Collins under 78.5 receiving yards

Ravens vs Texans Same Game Parlay @ +650 With BetOnline

Ravens vs Texans Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Zay Flowers Anytime TD Scorer (+160)

Ravens rookie wideout Zay Flowers has established himself as one of the most talented young receivers in the NFL this season, playing 16 games and tallying 858 yards in the air on 77 catches.

The 23-year-old has six total touchdowns to his name, five of which have come across his last five starts. He’s returned to practice this week after a small injury and will be raring to go on the league’s biggest stage.

+160 looks an intriguing price for the first-year receiver out of Boston College to score a touchdown against the Texans.

Ravens vs Texans Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Lamar Jackson Over 227.5 Passing Yards (-110)

In 16 regular season appearances, Lamar Jackson averaged 230 passing yards per game and we’re taking his over at 227.5 for Saturday’s eagerly awaited showdown at The Bank.

Houston have one of the league’s worst pass defenses, giving up 236 yards per game on average through the air and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jackson immediately target the Texans downfield from the jump.

Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews is also set to return in this game which adds yet another elite receiving threat for the hosts, giving Jackson plenty of options to look for.

Ravens vs Texans Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Nico Collins Under 78.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Unlike the Texans, the Ravens have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL and Nico Collins’ receiving prop at 78.5 looks considerably high up against an extremely tough opponent.

Baltimore boast the fifth-best numbers in opponent passing yards per game. Collins exceeded this mark when playing the Ravens earlier this year and will be difficult to stop in red-hot form, but he’ll demand increased attention.

Collins under 78.5 yards rounds off our Same Game Parlay for Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans in the opening divisional round game.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
