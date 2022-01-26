Rangers will be hoping to continue their top run of form in the post-Steven Gerrard era on Wednesday when Livingston come to town.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Gers sit four points clear of great rival Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

It won’t be an easy game, however: Livingstone, though currently down in 9th position in the table, have been in good form of late, picking up 10 points from the last 15 available.

For information on Rangers vs Livingstone live streams, a full preview, the latest team news, and a free bet, read on:

Rangers vs Livingstone Preview

A 4-0 victory against Stirling Albion was enough to book Rangers’ safe passage into the next round of the Scottish Cup last time out.

This result came after van Bronckhorst’s team drew vs Aberdeen in their first game back after the winter break. Romanian star Ianis Hagi netted for the Gers. But, after Ryan Kent received a red card, Aberdeen fought back to take a share of the spoils.

The result enabled rivals Celtic to close the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership by two points. Rangers are now just four points clear in the table and have likely lost fan-favorite, Hagi, to injury for the rest of the season.

Livingston defeated Ross County, 1-0, in the Scottish Cup last weekend to maintain their strong recent run of form.

David Martindale’s side may have already lost to Rangers three times this season but are through to the next round of the cup and have taken 10 points of a possible 15 in the league of late. This recent upturn in performances puts Livingstone in with a puncher’s chance of an upset this evening.

When does Rangers vs Livingstone City kick-off?

The Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and Livingstone kicks off at 19:45 BST on January 26 at Ibrox

Rangers vs Livingstone Team News

Rangers team news

Rangers will be without Ryan Kent for the Livingstone match. The winger received a red card against Aberdeen and is suspended.

Ianis Hagi (knee) is most likely out for the rest of the season. The Romanian forward came off at halftime during last week’s Scottish Cup game.

Rangers predicted lineup vs Livingstone:

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Kamara, Sands, Lundstram; Sakala, Wright, Morelos

Livingstone team news After a top result against Dundee last time out, Livingstone aren’t expected to make any changes to the starting XI vs Rangers.

Livingstone predicted line-up vs Rangers:

Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Longridge; Pittman, Holt, Omeonga; Bailey, Chukwuemeka, Anderson

