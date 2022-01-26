Rangers vs Livingstone prediction: SPL betting tips, odds and free bet

Rangers welcome Livingstone to Ibrox this evening knowing that a win could put distance between themselves at the top of the table and Celtic, who are four points behind in second place and face third-placed Hearts of Midlothian, also tonight.

Giovanni van Bronckhurst’s team had a man sent off in the league draw with Aberdeen just prior to the winter break, enabling the Hoops to move within four points at the summit of the SPL.

Now, with star forward Ilias Hagi missing for the rest of the season as a result of an injury sustained in the cup, Rangers will seek to claim what could be a vital three points in their push for first back-to-back SPL titles since the 2009-11 campaigns.

Match Info

Date: Wednesday, January 26

Kick-Off: 19:45 BST at Ibrox, Glasgow

Rangers vs Livingston prediction

Last weekend, goals from Alexander Iowry, James Tavernier, Cedric Itten, and Fashion Sakala helped Rangers romp to a 4-0 win against Stirling Albion in the 4th-Round of the Scottish Cup.

Prior to the winter break, however, van Bronckhorst’s team could only scrape a draw vs Aberdeen in the SPL. Romanian forward Ianis Hagi scored for the Ibrox outfit. But winger, Ryan Kent, was sent off, enabling Aberdeen to battle back for a point against 10 men.

The result was a bitter blow for Rangers, who also lost arguably their best player, Ianis Hagi, to a season-ending knee injury in the same match. Plus, the dropped points enabled Celtic to close the bridge the gap at the top of the SPL to just four points.

Livingston, on the other hand, are down in 9th place in the SPL but have been on a decent run of form of late, picking up 10 points from the last 15 available in the league and beating Ross County, 1-0, in the Scottish Cup last time out.

With that said, David Martindale’s side has already succumbed to Glasgow Rangers three times this season – once in the cup and twice in the league. In those games, Rangers scored eight goals in total and conceded just once, so, from a betting perspective, the obvious bet is on a home win.

Rangers vs Livingston prediction: bet on Rangers to win at odds of 2/7 with Betfred

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Rangers vs Livingstone betting tips

The 2/7 odds on a Rangers win tonight don’t exactly have us reaching for our ATM cards.

But, looking at the recent results between these two sides, a few themes emerge:

Namely, that Rangers tend to win easily and that 2.5 goals or more have been scored in three of the last four games.

Fortunately, it’s possible to wager on Rangers to win with +2.5 goals scored (combined) using Betfred’s PickYourPunt Builder, providing the superior odds of 5/6, meaning that a £10 wager could pay out £18.33, which is a far more appealing wager.

Rangers vs Livingstone betting tip: – bet on Rangers to win with +2.5 goals scored at 5/6with Betfred

Rangers vs Livingstone odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Rangers vs Livingstone match odds

Rangers to win @ 2/7 with Betfred

Draw @ 9/2 with Betfred

Livingstone to win @ 11/1 with Betfred

Rangers vs Livingstone total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/6 with Betfred

Under 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with Betfred

Rangers vs Livingstone free bet

