Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday, November 3: River Tiber Is The Horse To Beat In Juvenile Turf

Paul Kelly
The Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup picks ahead of Friday’s Santa Anita race sees the American horse racing pundit select four bets on Day 1 for the Breeders’ Cup on Friday. This includes selections in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, Juvenile Fillies Turf, Juvenile and the Juvenile Turf.

Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Friday Picks: River Tiber Is The Horse To Beat

River Tiber Odds For Breeders' Cup

Randy Moss is a respected horse racing NBC Sports analyst, so with the 40th horse racing championship this week at Santa Anita we take a look at the Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup picks for Friday, November 3.

Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday, November 3

  • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint: NO NAY METS @ +600
  • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf: BUCHU @ +1000
  • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile: LOCKED @ +300
  • Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf: RIVER TIBER @ +200

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint: NO NAY METS @ +600 with Bovada

“When you’re talking about sprints, you’ve got to lean towards the America horses over the Europeans. Our horses typically have more gas. I’m not going to overthink this, I’ve been super-high all year on No Nay Mets, and he can get it done here.”

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf: BUCHU @ +1000 with Bovada

“I love the way visually she looked when she closed and won the Jessamine at Keeneland last time out. She blew by the field late. Not a strong opinion on this race but Buchu is an outside bet for me.”

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile: LOCKED @ +300 with Bovada

“To me the best of all the preps was the Breeders’ Futurity and Locked. He got a terrible trip and still won anyway. I’m going to pick him, I think he’s the horse to beat, but not with tremendous confidence.”

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf: RIVER TIBER @ +200 with Bovada

“I like River Tiber as much as I like any horse on Friday. I really think he’s sitting on a big race. Good post, Ryan Moore in the saddle, a race the Europeans typical dominate – River Tiber is definitely the horse to beat.”

What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?

📅 Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita (1m 2f)
💰 Purse: $6 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400

Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds

See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.

  • Arabian Knight @ +300
  • White Abarrio @ +400
  • Ushba Tesoro @ +400
  • Saudi Crown @ +800
  • Bright Future @ +800
  • Derma Sotogake @ +1200
  • Zandon @ +1400
  • Proxy @ +1400
  • Clapton @ +2500
  • Seno Buscador @ +2500
  • Dreamlike @ +3000
  • Missed The Cut @ +5000

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
