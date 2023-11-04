The Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup picks ahead of Friday’s Santa Anita race sees the American horse racing pundit select four bets on Day 1 for the Breeders’ Cup on Friday. This includes selections in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, Juvenile Fillies Turf, Juvenile and the Juvenile Turf.
Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Friday Picks: River Tiber Is The Horse To Beat
Randy Moss is a respected horse racing NBC Sports analyst, so with the 40th horse racing championship this week at Santa Anita we take a look at the Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup picks for Friday, November 3.
Randy Moss Breeders’ Cup Picks On Friday, November 3
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint: NO NAY METS @ +600
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf: BUCHU @ +1000
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile: LOCKED @ +300
- Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf: RIVER TIBER @ +200
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint: NO NAY METS @ +600 with Bovada
“When you’re talking about sprints, you’ve got to lean towards the America horses over the Europeans. Our horses typically have more gas. I’m not going to overthink this, I’ve been super-high all year on No Nay Mets, and he can get it done here.”
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf: BUCHU @ +1000 with Bovada
“I love the way visually she looked when she closed and won the Jessamine at Keeneland last time out. She blew by the field late. Not a strong opinion on this race but Buchu is an outside bet for me.”
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile: LOCKED @ +300 with Bovada
“To me the best of all the preps was the Breeders’ Futurity and Locked. He got a terrible trip and still won anyway. I’m going to pick him, I think he’s the horse to beat, but not with tremendous confidence.”
Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf: RIVER TIBER @ +200 with Bovada
“I like River Tiber as much as I like any horse on Friday. I really think he’s sitting on a big race. Good post, Ryan Moore in the saddle, a race the Europeans typical dominate – River Tiber is definitely the horse to beat.”
What Date & Time Is The Breeders’ Cup Classic?
📅 Time/Date: 3:40pm (Saturday, Nov 4, 2023)
🏇 Racecourse: Santa Anita (1m 2f)
💰 Purse: $6 million
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds: Arabian Knight @ +300 | White Abarrio @ +400 | Ushba Tesoro @ +400
Breeders’ Cup Classic Odds
See below the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic odds for 2023, with the prices supplied by Bovada.
- Arabian Knight @ +300
- White Abarrio @ +400
- Ushba Tesoro @ +400
- Saudi Crown @ +800
- Bright Future @ +800
- Derma Sotogake @ +1200
- Zandon @ +1400
- Proxy @ +1400
- Clapton @ +2500
- Seno Buscador @ +2500
- Dreamlike @ +3000
- Missed The Cut @ +5000
Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request