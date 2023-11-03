Rams Injury Report: Matthew Stafford Listed As Questionable

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mtthew Stafford is questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Rams will list QB Matthew Stafford as questionable for Sunday due to his thumb injury and wait as long as they can before deciding whether he can play at Green Bay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2023

Stafford is dealing with a UCL sprain in his right thumb of which he injured in last week’s blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He tried to come back into the game for a few plays, but ultimately exited with the injury and did not return. The rams will likely take it up until game-time to decide whether or not Stafford can play. In the wake of this injury, Brett Rypien is expected to start with UDFA Dresser Winn being the backup.

The Los Angeles Rams are +2200 to win the NFC West according to California sportsbooks.

Stafford and the Rams have had a down couple of weeks as they sit at 3-5 in the NFC West. They currently sit fourth in the standings. With a bye next week, however, it would not be surprising if the Rams hold him out to get him fully rested coming out of the bye week. However, Stafford is known for playing through injuries so it also would not be surprising if he were able to gut it out. Rypien does have some starting experience with the Denver Broncos a few years ago, but has not had another chance to start until now.

The Rams face a Green Bay Packers team who is going in the wring direction as Jordan Love has not played well in the past couple of weeks. If Stafford were ruled out, the Rams will likely have to rely more on the run game with Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman. The Rams are currently three point underdogs going into Green Bay.