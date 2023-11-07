NFL

Rams Depth Chart: Rams Sign Carson Wentz To Backup Stafford

Author image
Owen Jones
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Los Angeles Rams have signed free agent quarterback Carson Wentz as insurance to backup Matthew Stafford as he is coming back from a thumb injury.

 

This news came out of left field as the Rams were needing a established backup quarterback. After Sunday’s blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Brett Rypien did not get it done. His performance prompted the Rams to go out and sign Wentz off the couch. It was rumored that Wentz would sign for any team that would need an immediate quarterback need. The Minnesota Vikings after the Kirk Cousins injury or the New York Giants after the loss on Daniel Jones were a few potential landing spots.  Now the Rams scoop him up and will now be one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams are +3300 to win the NFC West according to California sportsbooks.

Even though the past few seasons of Wentz’s NFL career have been underwhelming, he still has enough experience to at least be a backup in the NFL. His last season as a starter came last year while playing for the Washington Commanders. He went 2-5 as the starter and got benched for Taylor Heinicke. Wentz threw 11 touchdown passes to 9 interceptions in 7 games.

If Stafford were to miss Week 11, Wentz will more than likley start for the Los Angeles Rams. Even though his better days as a QB are behind him, however, he will at least have Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to throw to. The Rams are trying to salvage their season and adding Wentz to the quarterback room is the right thing to do.

Author image
Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
