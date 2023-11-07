Rams Depth Chart: Rams Sign Carson Wentz To Backup Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams have signed free agent quarterback Carson Wentz as insurance to backup Matthew Stafford as he is coming back from a thumb injury.

The #Rams are expected to sign veteran QB Carson Wentz, pending physical, as @AaronWilson_NFL said. Sean McVay said he expects Matthew Stafford (thumb) to be ready after this week’s bye, meaning Wentz will be the backup and insurance policy. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2023

This news came out of left field as the Rams were needing a established backup quarterback. After Sunday’s blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Brett Rypien did not get it done. His performance prompted the Rams to go out and sign Wentz off the couch. It was rumored that Wentz would sign for any team that would need an immediate quarterback need. The Minnesota Vikings after the Kirk Cousins injury or the New York Giants after the loss on Daniel Jones were a few potential landing spots. Now the Rams scoop him up and will now be one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

Even though the past few seasons of Wentz’s NFL career have been underwhelming, he still has enough experience to at least be a backup in the NFL. His last season as a starter came last year while playing for the Washington Commanders. He went 2-5 as the starter and got benched for Taylor Heinicke. Wentz threw 11 touchdown passes to 9 interceptions in 7 games.

If Stafford were to miss Week 11, Wentz will more than likley start for the Los Angeles Rams. Even though his better days as a QB are behind him, however, he will at least have Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to throw to. The Rams are trying to salvage their season and adding Wentz to the quarterback room is the right thing to do.