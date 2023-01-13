Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Tweets Message Suggesting He May Be Leaving

This offseason is looking like it could be a bleak one for fans of the Los Angeles Rams, just a year after they won Super Bowl LVI.
With multiple players including Sean McVay and Aaron Donald’s future in doubt, Rams fans will hope there’s no more to come. However, cornerback Jalen Ramsey posted a tweet that suggests that he may have played his last game in Los Angeles.
Ramsey said in a tweet: “It is what is it! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG!”.
It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT! 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/dEM63EFa4u
— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 13, 2023
He may be still under contract until 2025, but if the Rams are looking to clear space on the roster to allow for draft picks, then trading Ramsey may be an option that the franchise are considering.
The tweet above wasn’t the only one the 28-year-old posted…
Loyalty is priceless & it’s all I need….
Love All 🤟🏾
— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 13, 2023
There’s no doubt about Ramsey being one of the best defensive backs in the league, despite his exclusion from the Pro Bowl team this year for the first time since he was a rookie back in 2016. He finished the season with 88 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks and four sacks for a loss.
He also ended the season on a high, with two picks against the Seahawks in Week 18, putting in one of his best performances of the year.
Content You May Like
- Best NFL Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on NFL games.
- NFL Live Betting – Our top NFL experts are sharing their daily picks.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.