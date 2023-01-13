Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Tweets Message Suggesting He May Be Leaving

This offseason is looking like it could be a bleak one for fans of the Los Angeles Rams, just a year after they won Super Bowl LVI.

With multiple players including Sean McVay and Aaron Donald’s future in doubt, Rams fans will hope there’s no more to come. However, cornerback Jalen Ramsey posted a tweet that suggests that he may have played his last game in Los Angeles.

Ramsey said in a tweet: “It is what is it! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG!”.

It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT! 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/dEM63EFa4u — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 13, 2023

He may be still under contract until 2025, but if the Rams are looking to clear space on the roster to allow for draft picks, then trading Ramsey may be an option that the franchise are considering.

The tweet above wasn’t the only one the 28-year-old posted…

Loyalty is priceless & it’s all I need….

Love All 🤟🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 13, 2023

There’s no doubt about Ramsey being one of the best defensive backs in the league, despite his exclusion from the Pro Bowl team this year for the first time since he was a rookie back in 2016. He finished the season with 88 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks and four sacks for a loss.

He also ended the season on a high, with two picks against the Seahawks in Week 18, putting in one of his best performances of the year.

