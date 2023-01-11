With NFL Wild Card Weekend in our sights many American Football fans are asking – how many NFL Wild Card teams have won the Super Bowl? We take a look at the 2023 Wild Card Weekend match betting, plus answer that burning question and also give you the latest Super Bowl LVII futures betting odds from new crypto sportsbook Lucky Block.



2023 NFL Wild Card Teams

See below the six 2023 NFL Wild Card teams that will be next in action over the weekend of January 14-16. There are three from the AFC and three from the AFC

AFC Wild Card Teams

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins

NFC Wild Card Teams

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Seattle Seahawks

2023 NFL Play-off Dates

Wild Card Weekend: January 14-16

Divisional Play-offs: January 21-22

Conference: January 29

Super Bowl LVII: February 12

NFL Play-Off Format

See below the NFL Play-off schedule and the route to Super Bowl LVII, which will be staged on Sunday February 12.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Were the Last NFL Wild Card Super Bowl Winners

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in 2020, were the last NFL Wild Card side to go all the way and win the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady at the helm, Tampa started the 2020 playoffs seeded 5 after a 11-5 regular season.

Tampa Bay beat Washington (4th Seed) and then New Orleans (2nd Seed) and then Green Bay (1st Seed) on their way to Super Bowl 55. The Kansas City Chiefs were waiting for the Bucs in the final match, but it was one-way traffic with Tampa running out 31-9 winners at the Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs also created a bit of history that year as they were the first team to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Went Onto Win The Super Bowl?

Tampa Bay, in 2020, become only the seventh wild card team to win the Super Bowl.

It was the Oakland Raiders, in 1980, that will always be remembered as the first NFL Wild Card team to go all the way and lift the Lombardi Trophy.

See below the seven wild card teams that defied the odds to win the Super Bowl

Oakland Raiders (1980), 4th seed: 27-10 vs Philadelphia (Super Bowl 15)

27-10 vs Philadelphia (Super Bowl 15) Denver Broncos (1997), 4th seed: 31-24 vs Packers (Super Bowl 32)

31-24 vs Packers (Super Bowl 32) Baltimore Ravens (2000), 4th seed: 34-7 vs Giants (Super Bowl 35)

34-7 vs Giants (Super Bowl 35) Pittsburgh Steelers (2005), 6th seed: 21-10 vs Seahawks (Super Bowl 40)

21-10 vs Seahawks (Super Bowl 40) New York Giants (2007), 5th seed: 17-14 vs New England Patriots (Super Bowl 43)

17-14 vs New England Patriots (Super Bowl 43) Green Bay Packers (2010), 6th seed: 31-25 vs Steelers (Super Bowl 45)

31-25 vs Steelers (Super Bowl 45) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020), 5th seed: 31-9 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl 55)

Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds

See below the latest Super Bowl VII futures betting odds from Lucky Block before this weekend’s NFL Wild Card games. The 2-time Super Bowl winner the Kansas City Chiefs are the current Super Bowl LVII favourites – they’ve got a bye into the Divisional play-offs being one of the number one seeds.

Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs

4.40 Buffalo Bills

5.00 San Francisco 49ers 6.20 Philadelphia Eagles

6.20 Cincinnati Bengals

8.95 Dallas Cowboys

13.40 Los Angeles Chargers

22.90 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27.70 Minnesota Vikings

33.00 Baltimore Ravens

37.00 Jacksonville Jaguars

46.00 New York Giants

54.00 Miami Dolphins

70.00 Seattle Seahawks

76.00

NFL Wild Card Weekend Fixtures and Money Line Betting

See below all of the 2023 NFL Wild Card fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Saturday, January 14, 2023

NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +395 San Francisco 49ers -485

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -120 Jacksonville Jaguars Even

Sunday, January 15, 2023

AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins +460 Buffalo Bills -580

NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +143 Minnesota Vikings -163

AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens +245 Cincinnati Bengals -290

Monday, January 16, 2023

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys -150 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +130

Note: Odds are subject to change

