How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

Andy Newton
6 min read
With NFL Wild Card Weekend in our sights many American Football fans are asking – how many NFL Wild Card teams have won the Super Bowl? We take a look at the 2023 Wild Card Weekend match betting, plus answer that burning question and also give you the latest Super Bowl LVII futures betting odds from new crypto sportsbook Lucky Block.

Quickly Find: 2023 Wild Card Weekend Matches and Betting
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Money Line Betting & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Money Line Betting & Stats
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Money Line Betting & Stats
New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Money Line Betting & Stats
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Money Line Betting & Stats
Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Betting & Stats
Super Bowl VII Outright Betting Odds

2023 NFL Wild Card Teams

wildcard new

See below the six 2023 NFL Wild Card teams that will be next in action over the weekend of January 14-16. There are three from the AFC and three from the AFC

AFC Wild Card Teams

  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Miami Dolphins

NFC Wild Card Teams

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Seattle Seahawks

2023 NFL Play-off Dates

  • Wild Card Weekend: January 14-16
  • Divisional Play-offs: January 21-22
  • Conference: January 29
  • Super Bowl LVII: February 12

NFL Play-Off Format

See below the NFL Play-off schedule and the route to Super Bowl LVII, which will be staged on Sunday February 12.

nfl playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Were the Last NFL Wild Card Super Bowl Winners

tampa bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in 2020, were the last NFL Wild Card side to go all the way and win the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady at the helm, Tampa started the 2020 playoffs seeded 5 after a 11-5 regular season.

Tampa Bay beat Washington (4th Seed) and then New Orleans (2nd Seed) and then Green Bay (1st Seed) on their way to Super Bowl 55. The Kansas City Chiefs were waiting for the Bucs in the final match, but it was one-way traffic with Tampa running out 31-9 winners at the Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs also created a bit of history that year as they were the first team to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Went Onto Win The Super Bowl?

Tampa Bay, in 2020, become only the seventh wild card team to win the Super Bowl.

It was the Oakland Raiders, in 1980, that will always be remembered as the first NFL Wild Card team to go all the way and lift the Lombardi Trophy.

See below the seven wild card teams that defied the odds to win the Super Bowl

  • Oakland Raiders (1980), 4th seed: 27-10 vs Philadelphia (Super Bowl 15)
  • Denver Broncos (1997), 4th seed: 31-24 vs Packers (Super Bowl 32)
  • Baltimore Ravens (2000), 4th seed: 34-7 vs Giants (Super Bowl 35)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (2005), 6th seed: 21-10 vs Seahawks (Super Bowl 40)
  • New York Giants (2007), 5th seed: 17-14 vs New England Patriots (Super Bowl 43)
  • Green Bay Packers (2010), 6th seed: 31-25 vs Steelers (Super Bowl 45)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020), 5th seed: 31-9 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl 55)

Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds

See below the latest Super Bowl VII futures betting odds from Lucky Block before this weekend's NFL Wild Card games. The 2-time Super Bowl winner the Kansas City Chiefs are the current Super Bowl LVII favourites – they've got a bye into the Divisional play-offs being one of the number one seeds.

Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds Money Line Play

Kansas City Chiefs

 4.40 lucky block dark 1

Buffalo Bills

 5.00 lucky block dark 1

San Francisco 49ers

 6.20 lucky block dark 1

Philadelphia Eagles

 6.20 lucky block dark 1

Cincinnati Bengals

 8.95 lucky block dark 1

Dallas Cowboys

 13.40 lucky block dark 1

Los Angeles Chargers

 22.90 lucky block dark 1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 27.70 lucky block dark 1

Minnesota Vikings

 33.00 lucky block dark 1

Baltimore Ravens

 37.00 lucky block dark 1

Jacksonville Jaguars

 46.00 lucky block dark 1

New York Giants

 54.00 lucky block dark 1

Miami Dolphins

 70.00 lucky block dark 1

Seattle Seahawks

 76.00 lucky block dark 1

NFL Wild Card Weekend Fixtures and Money Line Betting

wild card new new

See below all of the 2023 NFL Wild Card fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)

Saturday, January 14, 2023

NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play

Seattle Seahawks

+395 How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

San Francisco 49ers

 -485 How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Chargers

 -120 How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

Jacksonville Jaguars

 Even How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

Sunday, January 15, 2023

AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play

Miami Dolphins

+460 How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

Buffalo Bills

 -580 How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

+143 How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

Minnesota Vikings

 -163 How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play

Baltimore Ravens

 +245 How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

Cincinnati Bengals

 -290 How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

Monday, January 16, 2023

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play

Dallas Cowboys

 -150 How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+130 How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won The Super Bowl?

Note: Odds are subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers.
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
