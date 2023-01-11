With NFL Wild Card Weekend in our sights many American Football fans are asking – how many NFL Wild Card teams have won the Super Bowl? We take a look at the 2023 Wild Card Weekend match betting, plus answer that burning question and also give you the latest Super Bowl LVII futures betting odds from new crypto sportsbook Lucky Block.
2023 NFL Wild Card Teams
See below the six 2023 NFL Wild Card teams that will be next in action over the weekend of January 14-16. There are three from the AFC and three from the AFC
AFC Wild Card Teams
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Miami Dolphins
NFC Wild Card Teams
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Seattle Seahawks
2023 NFL Play-off Dates
- Wild Card Weekend: January 14-16
- Divisional Play-offs: January 21-22
- Conference: January 29
- Super Bowl LVII: February 12
NFL Play-Off Format
See below the NFL Play-off schedule and the route to Super Bowl LVII, which will be staged on Sunday February 12.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Were the Last NFL Wild Card Super Bowl Winners
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in 2020, were the last NFL Wild Card side to go all the way and win the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady at the helm, Tampa started the 2020 playoffs seeded 5 after a 11-5 regular season.
Tampa Bay beat Washington (4th Seed) and then New Orleans (2nd Seed) and then Green Bay (1st Seed) on their way to Super Bowl 55. The Kansas City Chiefs were waiting for the Bucs in the final match, but it was one-way traffic with Tampa running out 31-9 winners at the Raymond James Stadium.
The Bucs also created a bit of history that year as they were the first team to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium.
How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Went Onto Win The Super Bowl?
Tampa Bay, in 2020, become only the seventh wild card team to win the Super Bowl.
It was the Oakland Raiders, in 1980, that will always be remembered as the first NFL Wild Card team to go all the way and lift the Lombardi Trophy.
See below the seven wild card teams that defied the odds to win the Super Bowl
- Oakland Raiders (1980), 4th seed: 27-10 vs Philadelphia (Super Bowl 15)
- Denver Broncos (1997), 4th seed: 31-24 vs Packers (Super Bowl 32)
- Baltimore Ravens (2000), 4th seed: 34-7 vs Giants (Super Bowl 35)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (2005), 6th seed: 21-10 vs Seahawks (Super Bowl 40)
- New York Giants (2007), 5th seed: 17-14 vs New England Patriots (Super Bowl 43)
- Green Bay Packers (2010), 6th seed: 31-25 vs Steelers (Super Bowl 45)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020), 5th seed: 31-9 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl 55)
Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds
See below the latest Super Bowl VII futures betting odds from Lucky Block before this weekend's NFL Wild Card games. The 2-time Super Bowl winner the Kansas City Chiefs are the current Super Bowl LVII favourites – they've got a bye into the Divisional play-offs being one of the number one seeds.
|1.
|
15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above
Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above
|Claim Offer
|Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds
|Money Line
|Play
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|4.40
|
Buffalo Bills
|5.00
|
San Francisco 49ers
|6.20
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|6.20
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|8.95
|
Dallas Cowboys
|13.40
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|22.90
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|27.70
|
Minnesota Vikings
|33.00
|
Baltimore Ravens
|37.00
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|46.00
|
New York Giants
|54.00
|
Miami Dolphins
|70.00
|
Seattle Seahawks
|76.00
NFL Wild Card Weekend Fixtures and Money Line Betting
See below all of the 2023 NFL Wild Card fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games)
Saturday, January 14, 2023
NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)
AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)
Sunday, January 15, 2023
AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)
NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)
AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)
Monday, January 16, 2023
NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)
Note: Odds are subject to change
