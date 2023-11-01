NFL Odds: Will Jim Harbaugh Be The Next Raiders Head Coach?

The Las Vegas Raiders finally pulled the plug on Josh McDaniels late Tuesday evening, firing the embattled coach after months of speculation that his job was in serious jeopardy. There weren’t many high expectations placed on the Raiders for the 2023 NFL season, but McDaniels and company somehow managed to undershoot them, and Las Vegas has gotten out to a 3-5 start with wins over the Broncos, Packers, and Patriots.

NFL Odds: Who Will Be The Next Head Coach For The Raiders?

Raiders relieve HC Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler of their duties. pic.twitter.com/oEfMcDmIsO — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2023

McDaniels wasn’t the only one that was shown the door. Team owner Mark Davis also confirmed that general manager Dave Ziegler would be relieved of his duties, and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi is out as well. There have already been on-field changes as well, as it has been announced that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be replaced going forward.

The Raiders have said that they will conduct a full coaching search at the conclusion of the season. Which guys might be next in line to take over in Las Vegas? Here are some of the odds that have been released by BetOnline:

Jim Harbaugh +500

The leader on the board is Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has been dealing with a potential cheating scandal that has his future with the program in question. There are mixed reports about the university rescinding a contract extension offer, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. If Harbaugh’s time in Michigan does in fact come to an end, he may try his hand back in the NFL where he has proven success, and the Raiders job might be the best one for him.

Ben Johnson +700

One of the names that will be circling around during the next head coaching hiring cycle will be that of Ben Johnson, who is currently the offensive coordinator for the Lions. He has worked his way up the ranks and has been with Dan Campbell at multiple stops, and currently has the second-shortest odds of anyone at becoming the next head man for the Raiders.

Rich Bisaccia +1200

A bit further down the board is Rich Bisaccia, whose face should be familiar to Raiders’ fans. He was named the interim head coach in 2021 after the firing of John Gruden, and actually enjoyed some success with the team. He went 7-5 during the regular season, and became the first interim head coach to qualify for the playoffs since 2012. He is currently working as the assistant head coach of the Green Bay Packers.