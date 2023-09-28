NFL

Josh McDaniels Optimistic On Jimmy Garoppolo’s Status For Sunday

Owen Jones
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels is optimistic about quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo status for Sunday’s division matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

 

Garoppolo is currently in the NFL’s Concussion protocol. He did, however, finish the game last week but these concussion are non-linear injuries. The head coaches comments are hopeful that Jimmy G will play, and the Raiders will need him as they face another high powered offense in the Chargers. The Raiders have been decent to start the season as they have a record of 1-2. Like recent years, the defense has held the team back for the most part, while the offense line has held stud running back Josh Jacobs to a slow start to the season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are +1100 to win the AFC West according to Nevada sportsbooks.

 

There has already been some friction in the locker room with Davante Adams and his name has been rumored to be on the trade block. Nevertheless, this Raiders offense has been better than expected with Garoppolo under center. If he were to be inactive on Sunday, veteran Brian Hoyer would presumably start with rookie from Purdue Aiden O’Connell to be the backup.

Fans of the Raiders may want to see O’Connell as he looked really good in the Preseason. He could be the next starting quarterback for this team depedning on how things go with Garoppolo. Hoyer does have more experience and has some affinity towards Josh McDaniels as he was a backup for the Patriots when McDaniels was the OC.

It remains to bee seen if Jimmy Garoppolo will be available on Sunday, but if he’s inactive the Raiders will have serviceable backups against an underwhelming Chargers defense.

