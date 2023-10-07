NFL

Raiders Injury Report: Garoppolo In, Adams Still Questionable

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Las Vegas Raiders will need to start winning football games soon if they hope to salvage their 2023 season, as they currently stand at 1-3. Their lone win came against the woeful Broncos, though they’ve had a tough schedule since, going up against the Bills, Steelers, and Chargers.

Raiders: Garoppolo Clears Concussion Protocol, Available For Monday

They’ll look to get their second win of the season in Week 5 as they host the Green Bay Packers this coming Monday night, and they have some positive injury news to help their chances.

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a beating in the Raiders’ Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the game, he was diagnosed with a concussion, and placed in the league’s protocol. He was forced to miss last week’s game against the Chargers, and there were serious concerns about whether he’d be available to play this week.

On Thursday, it was reported that Garoppolo was still in protocol, but the news got better on Saturday. Garoppolo was removed from the injured list, and he is expected to start against the Packers after missing just one game.

Adams Is Questionable, Hobbs Ruled Out

How much of a help will he be? Having your starting quarterback healthy is always a good thing, but Garoppolo hasn’t exactly been the most efficient passer this season. He is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions, despite playing a full game fewer (25%) than the others at the top of the list. Daniel Jones and Sam Howell also have 6 interceptions each.

There is other injury news to report on for the Raiders. Wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a shoulder injury in last week’s game, and was forced out of action for a short period before returning to action (and catching 8 passes for 75 yards post-injury). He has been listed as questionable all week, and the designation stuck with Saturday’s report. He will likely be a game-time decision.

As for the defense, cornerback Nate Hobbs has already been downgraded to out.

The Raiders are currently 2 point favorites over the Packers, who are dealing with injury issues of their own.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top