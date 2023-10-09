NFL

Raiders Injury Report: Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 5 vs. the Green Bay Packers

Tonight, the Raiders will host the Packers on MNF. Heading into this contest, one of Las Vegas’ best offensive players was unsure whether he’d be able to play. All-Pro WR Davante Adams injured his shoulder in Week 4 vs. the Chargers. The 30-year-old has an extra day to rest with the Raiders playing on MNF. 

Adams did not practice on Thursday or Friday for Las Vegas. However, he got limited reps at their practice on Saturday. That left Adams listed as questionable and there was still some concern about his injury. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Adams is expected to play tonight for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. his former team.

Will Davante Adams’ injury limit how effective he plays in Week 5 vs. the Packers?


In the Raiders Week 4 loss to the Chargers, Adams injured his shoulder. It wasn’t enough to leave him out the entire game. He did have eight catches for 75 yards. That was his second-worst game with the Raiders this season since Week 1 when he had six catches for 66 yards. Since 2021, the 30-year-old has not missed a regular season game.

Adams already being reported as active is massive for the Raiders. If he was not available, their WR depth would have taken a big hit. The six-time Pro Bowler is leading the team with 33 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns. With Adams in the lineup, he’ll be going against his former teammate, Jaire Alexander. That will most certainly be a key matchup to watch in tonight’s game.


Luckily for the Raiders, starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo is back in Week 5 vs. the Packers. He’s thrown for 709 yards in five four starts this season. Additionally, he has five touchdown passes and six interceptions in 2023. That’s tied with the Giants’ Daniel Jones (6) for the most in the NFL this season. As the home team in a close matchup, the Raiders are favored (-2) tonight on MNF vs. the Packers in Week 5.

