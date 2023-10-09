NFL

Green Bay vs Raiders Betting Offer With Bovada: $750 In Monday Night NFL Free Bets

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers - 10 Most Popular NFL Teams On Instagram

The Green Bay vs Raiders betting offer with Bovada could get you up to $750 in Monday night NFL free bets to use on the big game. You can also use top offshore sportsbook Bovada to bet on the Packers vs Raiders match in ANY US State.

Green Bay vs Raiders Betting Offer With Bovada: $750 NFL Free Bets

Join leading US sportsbook Bovada today and you can then claim their 75% opening deposit bonus that is up to $750.

To get the full amount just deposit $1000 to begin, but this offer is still on the table with small opening deposits.

How To Claim Your Green Bay vs Raiders Betting Offer With Bovada

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for NFL betting
Claim $750 Bovada Green Bay vs Raiders Betting Offer

Bovada NFL Betting Offer: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Learn below how to place your first bet on tonight’s Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers Monday night game.

  • Click on the ‘NFL’ section
  • Click on the NFL markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your NFL bet

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

 Some Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $500- Get $375 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Why Sign-up With Bovada For NFL Betting?

Bovada are a trusted US offshore sportsbook that are a fir favorite with NFL bettors in the US.

One of the big advantages when betting with Bovada is they don’t have to follow the US gambling state laws – so you can place bets with them in ANY US State – no matter if there are ongoing gambling restrictions.

There are also many safe and secure payment options with Bovada – including credit card and crypto, plus fast signing up process that requires NO KYC CHECKS and then some top existing customer offers to look out for once you’ve used your initial deposit bonus.

Green Bay and Raiders Play For 15th Time

Tonight’s Monday Night Football will see the Green Bay Packers on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders in what will be the 15th meeting between the sides.

They last met around 4 years ago in a match that ended 24-42 to the Packers, while Green Bay have a top recent record – winning their last 8 vs the Raiders.

Despite this dominance, the Packers are the second favorites in the moneyline betting @ +105, with a $100 bet on them returning $105, with the Raiders @-125 and the same $100 bet will profit $80.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Green Bay Packers @ +110
  • Las Vegas Raiders @ -125

Why Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
