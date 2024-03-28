NFL

Raiders Davante Adams Supports QB Prospect Jayden Daniels In Latest Instagram Post

Anthony R. Cardenas
We are less than a month away from the start of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the rumor mill has been turning for weeks. This year’s class promises to be rich in quarterback talent at the top of the board, and there are more than a handful of teams that are looking to bring in a young prospect to potentially be their signal caller of the future.

Raiders Could Trade Up For An Elite QB Prospect

The Las Vegas Raiders are certainly one of those franchises, but they aren’t exactly in the best position in order to nab one of the elite QBs. They currently own the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft, and it is widely expected that the top prospects will be off the board by the time the top-10 wraps up.

But according to recent reports, the Raiders are one of the teams that is “desperate” to move up into the top-5, and perhaps even into the top-3. The team currently has three quarterbacks on its roster, but it is likely that none of them are being considered as the team’s long-term signal caller. Aiden O’Connell and Gardner Minshew will be the ones battling for the starting spot if Vegas isn’t able to bring in a younger competitor, but it appears as though they are doing what they can to widen the competition.

Davante Adams Gives An Endorsement Of Sorts

It appears that their star wide receiver is on board. Davante Adams took to social media on Thursday, and while he didn’t directly endorse any prospect with his own words, he did repost something on his Instagram story that suggests he may have a favorite if the Raiders do decide to trade up. It is a photo originally posted by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) that features LSU’s Jayden Daniels holding up the Heisman Trophy with the quote “My resume speaks for itself” attached.

Adams tagged Daniels personally in the repost.

Adams was traded from the Packers to the Raiders a couple of years back, mostly with the intention of playing with his former college quarterback in Derek Carr. But Carr’s relationship with the franchise soured, and Adams was left to catch passes from three different QBs in 2023. It has remained unclear just how happy Adams is with his current situation, but it appears he’d be a happy camper if Las Vegas traded up and took Jayden Daniels.

