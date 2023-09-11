NFL

Raiders Depth Chart: Jakobi Meyers In Concussion Protocol

Owen Jones
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is currently in the NFL‘s concussion protocol after Sunday’s win against the Denver Broncos.

 

Meyers was having a very good start to his Raiders career as he was looking to be Jimmy Garoppolo’s favorite target up to that point. He had 9 receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Meyers also led the team in targets with 10. This is also the same offense with Davante Adams on it, so it was a good showing for the former New England Patriot.

 

However, Meyers took a nasty hit by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson. Jackson was rightfully called for Unnecessary Roughness. Meyers was helped to the sideline and did not return. Luckily, it appeared to be only a concussion so there was no further injury other than that.

Who Steps Up If Meyers Is Out?

Obviously Davante Adams is still a mainstay in this Raiders passing attack. He should still see his regular target share. Who will be the number two pass catcher in this offense? After Adams and Meyers, running back Josh Jacobs was third in receptions with just a measly two. Garoppolo only had 20 completions so maybe with the absence of Meyers, this offense will become more run heavy. The other wide receivers left on this depth chart include Hunter Renfrow, Deandre Carter, Kristian Wilkerson, and Tre Tucker. Renfrow did not receive a target and Carter had one catch for five yards. Wilkerson and Tucker are more seen as depth pieces.

The Las Vegas Raiders are +750 to win the AFC West according to Nevada sportsbooks.

One can argue that the tight ends might have more work in the passing game. The Raiders drafted Michael Mayer out of Notre Dame in the second round and signed proven veteran Austin Hooper. However, neither were not really utilized that much. Hooper had the only tight end reception for 20 yards. Jimmy G did like throwing to the tight end back in San Francisco, but neither option is like what he had in George Kittle.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news.
Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news.
