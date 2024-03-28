NFL

Vikings, Raiders are reportedly both ‘desperate’ to move up to third pick in the 2024 Draft

Zach Wolpin
It’s no secret that the top of the 2024 Draft is stocked with elite QB Talent. Each of the top three picks needs to address their QB situation this offseason. With the first overall pick, the Bears are likely going to take 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. At #2, the Commanders are also going to take a QB. 

That’s where the draft could get interesting. In most mock drafts, LSU’s Jayden Daniels is being picked by Washington second overall. However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Commanders are still evaluating which QB they want to take. If the team passes on Daniels, two other teams would love to draft him. Graziano noted that the Vikings and Raiders are both “desperate” to move up to the third pick if Jayden Daniels is available.

The Vikings and Raiders want to address a need at QB this offseason


Here’s what we know. The Commanders will undoubtedly take a QB with the second overall pick. Sam Howell did not cut it for them last season and they need a serious upgrade. Owning the #2 pick is an easy way for the Commanders to address that need. It seems like a no-brainer for Washington to take Jayden Daniels. He won the Heisman Trophy last season and is an elite athlete. However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted that Daniels might not be the pick for the Commanders.

The team is still weighing their options and doesn’t have a definite answer yet. If the Commanders passed on Daniels, two teams have reported interest in the former LSU QB. Minnesota and Las Vegas are the top suitors to trade up to the third overall pick. That’s if the Patriots are willing to trade back. Minnesota traded with the Browns for a second first-round pick in 2024. This foreshadows that the team is ready to use one of those picks to trade up in the draft.


Las Vegas owns the 13th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If they wanted to trade up to #3, the Raiders would have to give up a future first-round choice as well. The Raiders are not in as desperate of a situation as the Vikings are this offseason. Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are the top QBs on their current roster. Both players have starting experience in the NFL. It might not make sense on draft day for the Raiders to trade up and take a QB when they could address another void on the team. We’ll wait and see what ends up happening in the 2024 NFL Draft and which teams land the top QB prospects.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
