Raiders’ Davante Adams acknowledged his frustrations with his diminished role over the last two games

Zach Wolpin
Over his 10-year career, Davante Adams has proved time and time again that he is a true WR1. The 30-year-old has led the league in touchdowns twice. Additionally, he made first-team All-pro for three straight seasons, including his 2022 campaign with the Raiders. 

Through their first few games in 2023, Adams looked ready for another strong season. Despite dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 4, Adams has not missed a game. However, the six-time Pro Bowler has had very limited production in his last two games. Speaking to the media this week. Adams voiced his frustrations about not being utilized more in the offense.

Davante Adams is unhappy with how he’s been used over the Raiders’ last two games


Over the last two games, Davante Adams has been used sparingly by the Raiders. He has nine targets for six catches and 74 yards in those two contests. Adams hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3 and he’s clearly frustrated. Jakobi Meyers has seen the production that Adams believes he should be getting,

Over his last two games, Meyers has been targeted 17 times for 12 catches, 136 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Adams still leads the team in receiving yards this season by a wide margin, but Meyers is not far behind in receptions. Meyers has 30 and Adams has 39 this season. During his media availability this week, Adams said he’s not been producing at the level he’s used to over the last few games. It’s frustrated him, but head coach Josh McDaniels understood why he’s feeling this way.


It’s not like Davante Adams hasn’t been utilized by the Raiders this season. In Week 3 vs. the Steelers, he was targeted 20 times for 13 catches, 172 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. We’ll have to see how much work Adams gets in Week 7 vs. the Bears after these comments. There’s a chance that starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo is unable to play this Sunday. That would leave Brian Hoyer or Aidan O’Connell at QB.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
