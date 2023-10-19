Through their first six games this season, the Las Vegas Raiders are 3-3 this season. They are coming off a 21-17 win at home vs. the Patriots. In Week 7, the Raiders will be on the road to face the Bears who are 1-5. Right before halftime of Week 6, QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a back injury and did not return.

He had to be put in an ambulance and taken to the hospital. The team wanted to rule out any internal injuries for the veteran QB. Luckily, it was just his back and nothing else. However, Garoppolo was clearly in a lot of pain after taking the big hit vs. New England. As of now, it’s not trending in the right direction for him to be available this Sunday.

Jimmy Garoppolo would be playing through a lot of pain if he suits up in Week 7

With no Jimmy Garoppolo in practice, both Aidan O’Connell and Brian Hoyer look ready to step in and get the job done in Chicago this weekend. Who would you rather see, if need be #RaiderNation? 🎥: By @Sean_Zittel, Vegas Sports Today pic.twitter.com/bItUCLKb4S — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) October 18, 2023



In 2023, Jimmy Garoppolo has played in five of Las Vegas’ six games. He missed their Week 4 contest vs. the Chargers but was able to return in Week 5. The veteran signal-caller has dealt with a lot of injuries over the past few seasons. Reports around the league noted that Garoppolo did not practice on Wednesday for the Raiders. Not a great sign for his playing status this Sunday.

If Garoppolo is unable to play, the Raiders have two options they could use at QB. When he was out in Week 4, rookie Aidan O’Connell got his first NFL start. He had his welcome-to-league moment in his first game when he was sacked seven times. Six of those sacks came from Khalil Mack. Should Las Vegas not want to play Aidan, they do have another veteran QB on the roster who saw a relief appearance in Week 6.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels tells reporters that QB Jimmy Garoppolo won’t practice today with his back injury, not a good sign for his availability this weekend. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2023



When Garoppolo went down in Week 6 and did not return, the Raiders turned to 38-year-old Brian Hoyer. Last Sunday was his second appearance in a game for the Raiders this season. If Garoppolo can’t play this weekend, Hoyer could make his first career start for the Raiders. That would be the eighth team he’s started at least one game for in his 15-year career. We’ll have to wait and see how healthy Garoppolo is by Sunday afternoon when the Raiders play the Bears.