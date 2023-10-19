NFL

Raiders Injury Report: Jimmy Garoppolo (back) could miss Las Vegas’ Week 7 matchup vs. the Bears

Zach Wolpin
Through their first six games this season, the Las Vegas Raiders are 3-3 this season. They are coming off a 21-17 win at home vs. the Patriots. In Week 7, the Raiders will be on the road to face the Bears who are 1-5. Right before halftime of Week 6, QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a back injury and did not return. 

He had to be put in an ambulance and taken to the hospital. The team wanted to rule out any internal injuries for the veteran QB. Luckily, it was just his back and nothing else. However, Garoppolo was clearly in a lot of pain after taking the big hit vs. New England. As of now, it’s not trending in the right direction for him to be available this Sunday.

Jimmy Garoppolo would be playing through a lot of pain if he suits up in Week 7


In 2023, Jimmy Garoppolo has played in five of Las Vegas’ six games. He missed their Week 4 contest vs. the Chargers but was able to return in Week 5. The veteran signal-caller has dealt with a lot of injuries over the past few seasons. Reports around the league noted that Garoppolo did not practice on Wednesday for the Raiders. Not a great sign for his playing status this Sunday.

If Garoppolo is unable to play, the Raiders have two options they could use at QB. When he was out in Week 4, rookie Aidan O’Connell got his first NFL start. He had his welcome-to-league moment in his first game when he was sacked seven times. Six of those sacks came from Khalil Mack. Should Las Vegas not want to play Aidan, they do have another veteran QB on the roster who saw a relief appearance in Week 6.


When Garoppolo went down in Week 6 and did not return, the Raiders turned to 38-year-old Brian Hoyer. Last Sunday was his second appearance in a game for the Raiders this season. If Garoppolo can’t play this weekend, Hoyer could make his first career start for the Raiders. That would be the eighth team he’s started at least one game for in his 15-year career. We’ll have to wait and see how healthy Garoppolo is by Sunday afternoon when the Raiders play the Bears.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
