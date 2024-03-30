The Miami Dolphins had one of the more lethal 1–2 punches in the NFL in 2023 when it came to the running game. They struggled with injuries at times, but Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane combined to average a whopping 6.1 yards per carry on the season, helping Miami finish with the #1 rushing attack when it came to average and total touchdowns.

Dolphins Extend Raheem Mostert Through 2025

Dolphins restructured RB Raheem Mostert’s contract and added an extra year to it that now ties him to Miami through the 2025 season, per his agent @TesslerSports. pic.twitter.com/Mpvu6EgxQk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2024

Based on the move that the team made on Friday, it seems as though they are trying to keep the speedy duo together for at least a couple more seasons.

Achane was a rookie in 2023, and is locked in with the Dolphins until at least 2026. But Mostert entered the current off-season with just one year left on the two-year extension that he signed prior to the most recent campaign, and it appeared as though he might be headed for free agency in 2025.

In news that came straight from his agent, it was revealed on Friday that Mostert had agreed to a contract restructure with Miami. The deal locks him in for an extra season, meaning that he will be with the Dolphins until the 2026 off-season.

Mostert Led The NFL In Rushing TDs In 2023

Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new 2-year deal, worth a max of $9.075M (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/uIxDdYM8Cp — NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2024

Raheem Mostert’s production over the last two seasons has been the best of his career. He rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time in 2023, and his 18 touchdowns on the ground were the most in the NFL. He is older by running back standards at 32 years old, but has only 674 attempts in his 9-year career, far fewer than the average for a starter with his experience.

Those aren’t the only two running backs on the current roster for the Dolphins. Jeff Wilson Jr. still has another year left on his deal and is set to make $2.3 million this coming season, and Miami brought back Salvon Ahmed on a one-year contract worth $1.1 million. Chris Brooks is also on the roster.

The Dolphins currently have a total of $12.2 million allocated for their backfield in 2024, though fullback Alec Ingold will be receiving just over 25% of that cap.