Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Thursday Picks – May 19th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has three recommended bets on the Flat at Wolverhampton (all-weather), Lingfield (turf) and Sandown (turf) on Thursday (May 19th). Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

WOLVERHAMTPON 2.20

HEERATTHETRACK (system – dam Jessica Ennis, all-weather handicaps)

Backing the offspring of the dam Jessica Ennis in all-weather handicaps would have found 16 winners from 62 bets (25.8%) for a profit of £62.50 to £1. HEERATTHETRACK hasn’t had many opportunities in all-weather handicaps, placing third of 13 when making the running over 7f at Kempton before failing to stay 1m at the same venue. He’s back to 7f today and this track was massively favouring early pace on Monday.

LINGFIELD 3.30

SEVENTH KINGDOM (system – Saffie Osborne, small fields)

Jockey Saffie Osborne seems adept at judging the pace correctly in small-field tactical affairs and simply backing all her mounts in fields or eight or fewer runners would have found 25 winners from 134 bets (18.7%) for a profit of £21.79 (prior to yesterday’s racing). On horses who led or raced prominently last time out, that improves to 16 from 58 (27.6%) for a profit of £44.30. SEVENTH KINGDOM qualifies in this claimer.

SANDOWN 5.40

AMARETTI VIRGINIA (system – Richard Hannon, second-time-out 2yos in May)

Since the beginning of 2013, the Hannon yard is 49 from 126 (38.9%) with second-time-out juveniles in the month of May. Backing them all would have returned a profit of £50.11 to a £1 level stake at SP. AMARETTI VIRGINIA showed promise on her debut on Lingfield’s all-weather, going down by just a length and a half under tender handling, and can take a big step forward here.

