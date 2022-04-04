Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – April 4th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew capped a fine with with 5-2 Cork scorer CRISPY CAT on Sunday and he has four selections for Monday, April 4th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

REDCAR 1.00

LOLA’S MOMENT (system – sire Ardad, 2yo newcomers)

Two-year-old progeny of Ardad often exceed market expectations on debut, landing ten of their 58 starts for a huge profit of £163.33 to a £1 level stake at SP. Many ran well in defeat at double figure odds, including a 40/1 second and 66/1 third. LOLA’S MOMENT looks worth chancing to continue the trend.

REDCAR 3.15

HARSWELL DUKE (system – Garswood 4yos)

Progeny of the sire Garswood tend to improve with age and backing all the four-year-old qualifiers blind would have found 35 winners from 225 bets (15.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £90.03 to a £1 level stake at SP. HARSWELL DUKE ran out an impressive winner on the soft ground at Musselburgh last May and with underfoot conditions forecast to be similar he makes plenty of each-way appeal, despite a potentially tricky stall 12 draw.

WINDSOR 4.30

NEWTON JACK (system – Stuart Kittow, turf handicaps, April)

Stuart Kittow does very well with his handicappers at the start of the turf season. In the last 10 years had we backed all his qualifiers running in April, we’d have won 17 of our 50 bets (34% strike rate) for a profit of £49.63 to a £1 level stake at SP. Richard Kingscote has ridden NEWTON JACK once before, steering him to his maiden win at Chepstow in July 2020, the pair are reunited this afternoon and have a decent chance in an open handicap.

WINDSOR 5.30

GALILEO GLASS (system – Joseph Parr stable switchers, second start)

Trainer Joseph Parr does well with horses he takes over from other yards, especially at the second time of asking, scoring with four of the 17 qualifiers for a profit of £22.62 to a £1 level stake at SP. GALILEO GLASS made his stable debut on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton – awkwardly away and detached early, he made steady headway before encountering traffic problems inside the final furlong. The step back to mile and return to turf should suit and he has solid claims.

