Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – April 18th

WOLVERHAMPTON 2.26

PERFECT FOCUS (system – Henry Spiller, stable switchers on the all-weather)

Henry Spiller has a seven from 33 (21% strike rate) record at the first time of asking on the all-weather with horses he takes over from other yards running and backing them all would have resulted in a profit of £23.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. PERFECT FOCUS has hit the frame in five of his eight starts and can reward each-way support.

FAKENHAM 2.45

RED ROYALIST (system – Stuart Edmunds/Ciaran Gethings combination at Fakenham)

Stuart Edmunds has a 14 from 37 record when using jockey Ciaran Gethings at Fakenham (37.8% strike-rate) for a profit of £53.42 to a £1 level stake at SP. He takes the ride on course winner RED ROYALIST, who tends to come good at about this time of year. The drying ground and small field will suit.

REDCAR 3.59

INTERNATIONALDREAM (system – Richard Fahey, first-time blinkers in handicaps, 5f-7f)

INTERNATIONALDREAM nearly caused an upset when suddenly returning to form at York last summer, going down by just half a length in first-time cheekpieces at 25-1. He wears first-time blinkers today and had we backed all Richard Fahey’s runners in this headgear over the past ten years, in handicaps over 5f-7f, we would have landed ten of our 50 bets for a profit of £75.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. If the headgear does the trick again, he could surprise despite a moderate draw in stall 7 of 11 (low draws usually enjoy a big edge on the straight course at Redcar)

PLUMPTON 4.37

SHIROCCO’S DREAM (system – sire Shirocco, Plumpton )

Progeny of the sire Shirocco have an excellent record at Plumpton, winning 16 of their 67 races for a profit of £56.49 to a £1 level stake at SP. The Colin Tizzard-trained SHIROCCO’S DREAM gained her first win under Rules in a novices’ hurdle at Exeter in November and went in again at Sandown in early December. She had wind surgery at the end of the year and has struggled to regain her form, although her recent RPRs (Racing Post Ratings) of 87, 94 and 112 suggest her form is on an upward trajectory.

