Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – April 11th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount's is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has three bets at Windsor on Monday, April 11th.

WINDSOR 2.55

SAMBA LADY (system – owner Amo Racing, racecourse debut)

Owners Amo Racing have a 17 from 73 debut record with their newcomers (23.3% strike-rate) for a profit of £24.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Fix You (3-1 from 5-1) won on this system at Thirsk last Saturday and SAMBA LADY may be able to follow suit.

WINDSOR 5.10

GUSTAV HOLST (system – Richard Hannon, first-time blinkers in handicaps)

Since the beginning of 2015, Richard Hannon is 15 from 120 with his handicappers in first-time blinkers for a profit of £64.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. GUSTAV HOLST, well backed overnight, will come on for his recent reappearance/first start sine being gelded and will appreciate the step back up in trip from 1m2f.

WINDSOR 5.40

DEBBIE’S CHOICE (system – Ardad progeny, fresh)

DEBBIE’S CHOICE is winless after five starts but is bred to appreciate the step up to one mile for the first time and could get a relatively soft lead. She’s been off the track since October but progeny of Ardad tend to run well when fresh, showing a profit on their racecourse debuts or when rested for at least eight weeks subsequently.

