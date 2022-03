The Racing Blogger Tips for Cheltenham – Day Three Cheltenham Tips

The action from the Cheltenham Festival continues on Thursday and we are set for another cracker with the Ryanair Chase and Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle the highlights. Let’s take a look at how the Racing Blogger sees the day three action with his Cheltenham betting tips.

NOTE: Day Three Tips are not live yet, but will appear here as soon as they are released

Top 5 Cheltenham Festival Free Bets

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet

BetUK– Bet £10 & Get a £50 In Free Bet

The Pools – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

BoyleSports – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets (plus, extra place specials)

888sport – Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets

Racing Blogger’s Cheltenham Tips – Day Three



1.30 Turners Novices’ Chase – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

2.10 Pertemps Handicap Hurdle Tip – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

2.50 Ryanair Chase Tip – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

3.30 Stayers’ Hurdle Tip – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

4.10 Paddy Power Plate Tip – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

4.50 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Tip – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

5.30 Kim Muir Chase Tip – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back Racing Blogger’s Cheltenham Tips With a Fitzdares £30 FREE BET: Join Fitzdares today – Bet £30 and Get a £30 FREE BET – you can then back Racing Blogger’s day three Cheltenham tips with your free bet

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Racing Blogger’s Cheltenham Tips – Day Three

Racing Blogger Cheltenham Tip – 1.30 Turners Novices’ Chase – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

Racing Blogger Cheltenham Tip 2.10 Pertemps Handicap Hurdle Tip – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

Racing Blogger Cheltenham Tip 2.50 Ryanair Chase Tip – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

Racing Blogger Cheltenham Tip 3.30 Stayers’ Hurdle Tip – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

Racing Blogger Cheltenham Tip 4.10 Paddy Power Plate Tip – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

Racing Blogger Cheltenham Tip 4.50 Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Tip – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

Racing Blogger Cheltenham Tip 5.30 Kim Muir Chase Tip – TIP TO FOLLOW – £30 free bet with Fitzdares

Bet Racing Blogger Tips

Click the slip below to back Racing Blogger tips for Cheltenham Day 3.



More Cheltenham Free Bets Here