NFL

Quinnen Williams Now 2nd Highest Paid Defensive Lineman In The NFL

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 14547055170
rsz 14547055170

The New York Jets have been one of the main focal points during the current NFL off-season, given their acquisition of Aaron Rodgers and others. But one massive, 300+ pound problem remained, and that was getting a deal done for defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Quinnen Williams Gets Hefty Contract Extension From The Jets

Drafted out of Alabama in 2019 with the 3rd overall pick, Williams truly had a career year in 2022. He had solid performances in seasons prior, but his 12 sacks doubled his total from a season before, as he solidified himself as one of the best young defensive linemen in the game. He was selected to be a First Team All-Pro, and got his first Pro Bowl nod as well. Williams even garnered some Defensive Player of the Year votes.

He was due a new contract. Williams’ rookie deal was set to expire at the end of the upcoming season, and he wanted to get a deal done before the start of training camp. There was an extended negotiation period, but the two sides have finally come to terms that will make Williams one of the highest paid linemen in the league.

Williams Now Second-Highest Paid Defensive Lineman

It was reported on Thursday that the Jets gave Quinnen Williams an 4-year extention worth $96 million, $66 million of which is guaranteed. It becomes the largest guaranteed deal in the history of the Jets’ franchise, and it will place him in second behind only Aaron Donald for the highest annual value of any defensive lineman in the NFL.

Getting a deal done and keeping Williams happy was essential for the Jets. They had one of the most talented young rosters in the league last season, and we seemingly hampered only by their inconsistent quarterback play. But they made the most talked-about move of the off-season in acquiring Rodgers from the Packers, and it is in their best interest to keep the rest of the team intact around him in order to make a Super Bowl push.

The Jets’ defense finished 4th in the league in points allowed per game, 4th in total yards allowed, and 3rd in passing yards allowed. Williams added 28 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss to go along with his career year in sacks.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 1463627938
NFL

LATEST San Francisco 49ers Players Still Pressed About Their Playoff Loss To Eagles

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
1441559200.0
NFL
Tennessee Titans Now Favorites To Land DeAndre Hopkins
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 12 2023

According to Draft Kings sportsbook, the Tennessee Titans are favorites to land free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.   DeAndre Hopkins is now -300 to go to the Tennessee Titans…

1458572809.0
NFL
Giants And Saquon Barkley At A Stalemate As Extension Deadline Looms
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 12 2023

The New York Giants and their star running back Saquon Barkley as both sides remain at a stalemate as the deadline for a contract extension comes closer.   As we…

rsz ap23001823386966 1200x800 1
NFL
Sauce Gardner Is In A War Of Words On Twitter Over Cornerback Rankings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 11 2023
rsz 1200px las vegas planet hollywood
NFL
The City Of Las Vegas Will Host Marquee Sports Events This Winter
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 11 2023
Alvin Kamara pic
NFL
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pleads no contest for his alleged role in a Las Vegas fight from February 2022
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 11 2023
KCM ChiefsSeahawks 20221224 22
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Optimistic About Extending Chris Jones
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 11 2023
Arrow to top