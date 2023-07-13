The New York Jets have been one of the main focal points during the current NFL off-season, given their acquisition of Aaron Rodgers and others. But one massive, 300+ pound problem remained, and that was getting a deal done for defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Quinnen Williams Gets Hefty Contract Extension From The Jets

Jets and Quinnen Williams agreed to a four-year, $96 million deal that includes $66 million guaranteed, per sources. pic.twitter.com/zQOClPLBOD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 13, 2023

Drafted out of Alabama in 2019 with the 3rd overall pick, Williams truly had a career year in 2022. He had solid performances in seasons prior, but his 12 sacks doubled his total from a season before, as he solidified himself as one of the best young defensive linemen in the game. He was selected to be a First Team All-Pro, and got his first Pro Bowl nod as well. Williams even garnered some Defensive Player of the Year votes.

He was due a new contract. Williams’ rookie deal was set to expire at the end of the upcoming season, and he wanted to get a deal done before the start of training camp. There was an extended negotiation period, but the two sides have finally come to terms that will make Williams one of the highest paid linemen in the league.

Williams Now Second-Highest Paid Defensive Lineman

Breaking: The #Jets and DT Quinnen Williams have agreed to a 4-year, $96M contract extension, locking him in through 2027, per multiple reports. The deal makes Williams the second highest paid DT in the NFL, behind Aaron Donald. pic.twitter.com/88lkUeY0tt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 13, 2023

It was reported on Thursday that the Jets gave Quinnen Williams an 4-year extention worth $96 million, $66 million of which is guaranteed. It becomes the largest guaranteed deal in the history of the Jets’ franchise, and it will place him in second behind only Aaron Donald for the highest annual value of any defensive lineman in the NFL.

Getting a deal done and keeping Williams happy was essential for the Jets. They had one of the most talented young rosters in the league last season, and we seemingly hampered only by their inconsistent quarterback play. But they made the most talked-about move of the off-season in acquiring Rodgers from the Packers, and it is in their best interest to keep the rest of the team intact around him in order to make a Super Bowl push.

The Jets’ defense finished 4th in the league in points allowed per game, 4th in total yards allowed, and 3rd in passing yards allowed. Williams added 28 QB hits and 12 tackles for loss to go along with his career year in sacks.

