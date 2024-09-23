Forwards tend to be selfish in nature, and understandably so. Their livelihood depends on their goals, on their ability to change the course of the game in the blink of an eye. This is why strike partnerships are rare in modern-day soccer, as very few players are ready to step out of the limelight for a teammate in a better position.

There are exceptions, of course, and today, we will take a look at them. Continue reading to meet the five duos to combine for the most goals in the Premier League since the start of the 2023-24 season:

#5 Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 7 Goals

Kicking off the list are Liverpool strike partners Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, with the pair linking up for seven goals in 35 games since the 2023-24 Premier League season. Nunez has set up Salah five times and scored from the Egyptian’s final delivery on two occasions.

The Uruguayan center-forward has been at Liverpool since the summer of 2022. He has played 101 games for the Merseysiders, scoring 34 times and providing 17 assists. Salah, meanwhile, has scored 214 times and claimed 93 assists in 355 games since his switch from AS Roma in 2017.

#4 Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz (Arsenal): 7 Goals

Arsenal golden boy Bukayo Saka found himself on the same wavelength as Kai Havertz quite early into the 2023-24 season. The connection between the English and German forwards bore fruit, with the Gunners getting seven goals out of them since last season. Saka, who rules the right wing, has set up Havertz four times in 39 Premier League games. The ex-Chelsea center-forward has returned the favor three times.

Saka has been at Arsenal all his life. So far, he has played 232 games in all competitions, scoring 59 times and providing 58 assists. Havertz, on the other hand, has 16 goals and eight assists to his name in 57 games.

#3 Anthony Elanga and Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest): 7 Goals

Anthony Elanga struck up an instant connection with Nottingham Forest center-forward when he joined the club from Manchester United in July 2023. So far, the pair has played 31 Premier League, linking up seven times. Elanga has assisted Wood six times and scored once from the 32-year-old’s delivery.

Elanga, 22, has played 45 games for Nottingham in all competitions, scoring five times and providing 10 assists. Wood, who also joined the club in July 2023, has chipped in with 19 goals and an assist in 47 games.

#2 Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa): 8 Goals

Aston Villa duo Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins have clinched the second spot, having combined for eight goals in 37 games since the start of the 2023-24 season. Bailey has set up Watkins five times and the England international has turned provider on three occasions. Overall, they have played 85 Premier League games together, linking up nine times.

Bailey has been at the club since August 2021. The right-winger has played 110 times, scoring 20 times and claiming 20 assists. Watkins, on the other hand, joined in September 2020. The highly-rated center-forward has scored 73 goals and provided 28 assists in 175 games across competitions.

#1 Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer (Chelsea): 10 Goals

Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer have struck up an excellent partnership in the Premier League since last season. So far, the duo has played 35 matches together for Chelsea in the English top flight, combining for 10 goals. Both players have shown their generosity throughout their partnership, with Jackson setting up Palmer five times and the ex-Manchester City man returning the favor on just as many occasions.

Both Jackson and Palmer joined the Pensioners last summer. Since the switch, Jackson has chipped in with 21 goals and provided eight assists in 50 games across competitions. Palmer, meanwhile, has struck 27 times and claimed 19 assists in 52 matches in all tournaments.