Steelers injury update: TJ Watt suffered a low-ankle sprain in a Week 15 loss

Zach Wolpin
Week 15 was the battle of Pennsylvania as the Steelers were on the road to face the Eagles. Pittsburgh was without WR1 George Pickens and that affected their offensive production. The Steelers lost 27-13 and did not score any points in the second half. Now, Pittsburgh is 10-4 this season and has a massive game ahead in Week 16 vs. Baltimore. 

During their loss to the Eagles, Steelers LB T.J. Watt suffered a low-ankle sprain. Not ideal for Pittsburgh this late in the 2024 season. After the game, Watt spoke to reporters and said X-rays on his ankle came back negative. A positive sign moving forward for the Steelers. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Watt’s ankle injury was much less severe than the one Patrick Mahomes suffered in Week 15.

T.J. Watt rolled his ankle vs. the Eagles in Week 15


Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt is in his eighth season with the Steelers. He was the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Wisconsin. In his first seven seasons, Watt has made six Pro Bowls and is a four-time first-team All-Pro. Watt has led the league in sacks three times during his career. In 14 games this season, Watt has (11.5) sacks for the Steelers. That is the most of any player on the roster in 2024. Against the Eagles in Week 15, Watt rolled his ankle.

The 30-year-old told reporters after the game that X-rays on his ankle came back negative. That’s a positive sign moving forward for the Steelers with an important Week 16 matchup. Pittsburgh is on the road to face the Ravens for the second time this season. Baltimore is 9-5 and the Steelers are 10-4. If the Ravens won that game, both teams would have an identical record and the season series would be split. The Steelers need to win in Week 16 if they want to be AFC North champs. We’ll have to wait and see if T.J. Watt is available on Saturday.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
