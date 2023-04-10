MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates Oneil Cruz Suffers Major Leg Injury

Owen Jones
Cruz
Cruz

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz suffered a broken fibula after a collision at home plate against the Chicago White Sox.

 

After the collision, benches cleared, but nothing major happened after that. Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates are off to a good start in the 2023 MLB season.

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2023/04/896/500/Oneil-Cruz.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Cruz was helped off the field by trainers and was immediately taken for X-rays, which revealed the extent of his injury. The team announced that he will be placed on the injured list and will likely miss at least four months.

 

Cruz was considered a key player for the Pirates this season. He was expected to be their starting shortstop and provide offensive production in the middle of their lineup. The 24-year-old had a strong showing in Spring Training, hitting .259 with two home runs and six RBI in 17 games.

The loss of Cruz is a significant blow to the Pirates, who are in the midst of a rebuilding process and were hoping to see him continue to develop at the major league level.

The Pirates are +1400 to win the NL Central according to Pennsylvania betting sites.

Who Will Replace Cruz?

It is unclear who will replace him at shortstop while he is out, but the team may turn to Rodolfo Castro as the everyday shortstop.

Cruz was originally signed as an international free agent by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, but was traded to the Pirates in 2017 as part of a package for pitcher Tony Watson.

He made his major league debut in 2021 and has played in 98 games for the Pirates, hitting .237 with 19 home runs and 61 RBIs.

The Pirates will now have to adjust their plans and hope that Cruz can make a full recovery and return to the lineup later this season. In the meantime, they will have to rely on other players to step up and fill the void left by Cruz’s absence.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

Cruz
