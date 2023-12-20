The Detroit Pistons are making history with every passing game. Unfortunately for them, it is one of the worst distinctions that you could ever give an NBA team, and is typically a sign of a complete failure for a franchise. Detroit has now lost 24 games in a row, putting them in a tie for the 3rd longest losing streak in league history, just four away from tying the all-time record.

Will The Pistons Finish As The Worst NBA Team Ever?

The Pistons just lost their 24th straight game this season. The Bucks lost 24 games all of last season. pic.twitter.com/3R1sbTcVwf — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) December 19, 2023

They haven’t won a game since October 28th. To put that in perspective, Game 2 of the World Series was also played that night, and Kirk Cousins started for the Minnesota Vikings the next day. Dating back to last season, the Pistons are now 4-48 over their last 52 games.

Will they reach the NBA record of 28 straight? Or will the streak be snapped before Christmas? You can wager on it at BetOnline, where there are multiple options regarding the losing streak for Detroit.

Next Regular Season Win For The Pistons

Dec. 21st vs Jazz +150

Dec. 23rd @ Nets +375

Dec. 26th vs. Nets +400

Dec. 28th @ Celtics +1600

Dec. 30th vs. Raptors +1000

The oddsmakers believe that the most likely scenario is that the Pistons win their next game. They’ll take on the Jazz on Thursday night, the first of three straight games against teams currently at or below the .500 mark. Should they make it to December 28th without picking up a victory, then they’ll be looking to avoid tying the record while playing against the top team in the Eastern Conference.

Will The Pistons Break The All-Time Loss Record?

NO: -1500

YES: +600

The 1972-73 Philadelphia 76ers hold the distinction for the worst record in an 82-game season in NBA history. They went 9-73 that year, losing their first 15 games, and another 20 in a row later in the year. This year’s Pistons have just two wins, putting them on pace to win between 6 and 7 games if they continue on their current trend, which is highly unlikely given the general parity in the league today. But betting “yes” does hold some good value here at +600.

Will The Pistons Break The NBA Record For Longest Losing Streak?

NO: -175

YES: +135

Will the Pistons surpass the 2014-15 76ers for the longest losing streak in league history? Conventional wisdom would say that the team is due for a victory, especially given their opponents over the next week, but Detroit has disappointed every step of the way so far. There isn’t much value in either of these options, but taking “no” and betting that the streak will be snapped before Christmas would probably be the best choice here.