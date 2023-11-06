NBA

Pistons’ Ausar Thompson made NBA history on Sunday vs. the Suns and continues to shine as a rookie

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ausar Thompson Pistons pic
Ausar Thompson Pistons pic

The top of the 2023 NBA Draft class was full of talent and a number of rookies are already shining early on. With the fifth overall pick, the Pistons took SF Ausar Thompson as another key piece to their young roster. Thompson did not take the traditional route to the NBA, but that hasn’t stopped him from being an elite talent as a 20-year-old rookie.

On Sunday, Thompson and the Pistons hosted the Phoenix Suns. As a six-foot-seven SF, Thompson is averaging nearly a double-double this season with (11.4) points and (9.4) rebounds per game. Against Phoenix, Thompson had an incredible performance with 14 points, nine rounds, four assists, four steals, and four blocks. He’s only the third rookie in NBA history to ever put up that stat line.

Ausar Thompson is off to a solid start in his rookie season with the Pistons


This season, Ausar Thompson has started all seven games for the Pistons. Detroit has the 8th youngest roster in the NBA in 2023-24 and they’re still finding their way as a team. After the loss on Sunday, the Pistons are 2-5 this season. However, Ausar Thompson’s dominance cannot be overshadowed by Detroit’s poor record early on.

Thompson has been incredible on the defensive end for the Pisotns, leading the team with (2.1) blocks per game. Additionally, Thomson is averaging (1.1) steals in 2023-24. There’s still a lot to work on in his offensive game, but Thompson has quickly proved that he has the potential to be an All-Defensive type of player. He leads all rookies this season with (2.1) blocks per game. More than San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama.


The Pistons have a young core of players this season and Thompson had found a way to fit in quickly. At just 20, his potential is through the roof for how he’s playing as a rookie in 2023-24. If he keeps up his production this year, he could be in the running for first-team All-Rookie. It’s going to be almost impossible for anyone to stop Victor Wembanyama from winning ROY in 2023-24.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Ausar Thompson Pistons pic
NBA

LATEST Pistons’ Ausar Thompson made NBA history on Sunday vs. the Suns and continues to shine as a rookie

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  32min
dims.apnews
NBA
NBA Says Correct Call Was Made In Controversial Ending Between Warriors & Thunder
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 4 2023

The NBA In-Season Tournament got started on Friday night around the NBA, and one of the most entertaining games of the evening happened in Oklahoma City between the Warriors and…

lmsp8caosdythzigmrpi
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Drop Their Record To An NBA-Worst 0-6
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 4 2023

There were some moderate expectations placed on the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2023-24 NBA season. Last year’s campaign was marred by off-court incidents and media sound bites, but there were…

rsz russ pg
NBA
Clippers Now Have 4 Of The 12 Highest Paid NBA Players Ever On Their Roster
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 3 2023
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
NBA
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 38 points to help San Antonio get their third win of the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 3 2023
rsz demar derozan zach lavine
NBA
Zach LaVine On Chicago Bulls: “We Gotta Make This Work”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 2 2023
rsz 230419123737 draymond green nba 0415
NBA
Warriors News: Is Draymond Green Still Throwing Shade At Jordan Poole?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 2 2023
Arrow to top