The top of the 2023 NBA Draft class was full of talent and a number of rookies are already shining early on. With the fifth overall pick, the Pistons took SF Ausar Thompson as another key piece to their young roster. Thompson did not take the traditional route to the NBA, but that hasn’t stopped him from being an elite talent as a 20-year-old rookie.

On Sunday, Thompson and the Pistons hosted the Phoenix Suns. As a six-foot-seven SF, Thompson is averaging nearly a double-double this season with (11.4) points and (9.4) rebounds per game. Against Phoenix, Thompson had an incredible performance with 14 points, nine rounds, four assists, four steals, and four blocks. He’s only the third rookie in NBA history to ever put up that stat line.

Ausar Thompson is off to a solid start in his rookie season with the Pistons

Ausar Thompson scored 14 points tonight against Phoenix with nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks. He is the third rookie in NBA history to post such a stat line, joining Kevin Garnett (1996) and Ralph Sampson (1984). pic.twitter.com/WhkvEQydhd — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) November 5, 2023



This season, Ausar Thompson has started all seven games for the Pistons. Detroit has the 8th youngest roster in the NBA in 2023-24 and they’re still finding their way as a team. After the loss on Sunday, the Pistons are 2-5 this season. However, Ausar Thompson’s dominance cannot be overshadowed by Detroit’s poor record early on.

Thompson has been incredible on the defensive end for the Pisotns, leading the team with (2.1) blocks per game. Additionally, Thomson is averaging (1.1) steals in 2023-24. There’s still a lot to work on in his offensive game, but Thompson has quickly proved that he has the potential to be an All-Defensive type of player. He leads all rookies this season with (2.1) blocks per game. More than San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama.

Ausar Thompson today: 14 points

9 rebounds

4 assists

4 steals

4 blocks Just his 7th NBA game, won’t be surprised to see a 5×5 before the year is over pic.twitter.com/lzvIVxk3bv — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) November 5, 2023



The Pistons have a young core of players this season and Thompson had found a way to fit in quickly. At just 20, his potential is through the roof for how he’s playing as a rookie in 2023-24. If he keeps up his production this year, he could be in the running for first-team All-Rookie. It’s going to be almost impossible for anyone to stop Victor Wembanyama from winning ROY in 2023-24.