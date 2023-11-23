NFL

Philadelphia Eagles Get Help From Lions Loss To Packers On Thursday

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 21 4447bfec92294561892ad1738179f828
rsz 21 4447bfec92294561892ad1738179f828

The Detroit Lions entered Week 12 as the only team in the NFL with two losses. Sitting at 8-2, they were alone in second place in the NFC, behind only the Philadelphia Eagles, and ahead of the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. They came into their Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers as heavy 8.5 point favorites, but were upset at the hands of Jordan Love’s 3 touchdown game, knocking their record down to 8-3.

Eagles Now Have 2-Game Lead In NFC

It is great news for the Eagles. The top team in the conference obviously gets home field advantage throughout the playoffs, and the Lions picking up their third loss bodes well for Philadelphia hosting games in January. They now hold a two-game lead on any other competing team in the NFC, which gives them something of a cushion while going through one of the toughest possible stretches of schedule.

Their last two wins came over Super Bowl hopefuls in the Cowboys and Chiefs, and things won’t get any easier over the next few weeks. They will take on the Bills this coming Sunday, who themselves have plenty to prove, and will follow that up with perhaps the most important regular season game of all for the Eagles. On December 3rd, they will take on the 49ers with a chance to put their conference rivals in the rearview for good when it comes to home field advantage. Should they lose, however, then the location of their playoff games could be in jeopardy.

Lions Are One Of The Better Road Teams In NFL

For the Lions, the loss doesn’t affect their overall postseason odds all that much. They drop from 98% down to 94% and are still firmly in command in the NFC North, and being on the road hasn’t seemed to affect Detroit so far this year. They are 4-1 away from Ford Field, but playing in Philadelphia in January is vastly different from playing in Los Angeles in November or Green Bay in September.

Should the Eagles falter over the next couple of weeks, especially against the 49ers, the Lions could be ready to pounce. Their next three games are winnable once, with contests against the Saints, Bears, and Broncos coming up.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz jordan love green bay packers nfl 4
NFL

LATEST Jordan Love Joins Favre, Rodgers In Packers Thanksgiving Greatness

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  33min
rsz 18033493740
NFL
Titans Won’t Be Firing Mike Vrabel This Season, According To Report
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

Mike Vrabel is in his 6th season as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, and he hasn’t had the team in a worse spot than they are right now….

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn6
NFL
Could The New York Jets Be Getting Some Help On Their Offensive Line?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

The New York Jets are hanging on by a thread when it comes to their odds of qualifying for the playoffs. The story of the season has been injuries, headlined…

rsz aaron rodgers jets ny1 ny 08272023 ap23238810879091
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Will Try To Return Regardless Of Jets Playoff Status
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
GettyImages 1424096096 1024x683 1
NFL
Full List Of Amazon Black Friday Commercials You Will See During Jets vs Dolphins Halftime
Author image Joe Lyons  •  7h
1663044126875
NFL
How Much Is An Amazon Black Friday Football Commercial Compared To The Super Bowl?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  9h
amazon black friday football deals
NFL
Is The Amazon $100m Black Friday Football Deal The Most Paid To Show One Game?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  10h
Arrow to top