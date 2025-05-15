It’s time for the second major of the year as the 2025 PGA Championship takes center-stage at Quail Hollow this week. All of the world’s best golfers are aiming to win the coveted Wanamaker Trophy, as well as competing for the lucrative $20m PGA Championship prize money on offer.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 70 golfers who make the cut this week at Quail Hollow Club. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money bar an appearance purse, with the $20m being split between the 70 players who make the weekend.

$20M Purse On Offer At The 2025 PGA Championship

The second major championship of the year is officially here. It’s time for the 107th PGA Championship as all of the world’s best golfers lock horns in a bid to win the coveted Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday.

The PGA Championship is one of just four majors in the golfing calendar, meaning all of the world’s best are teeing it up this week, looking to join that elusive list of major champions and go down in golf history forever.

The likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and three-time winner Brooks Koepka are just some of the world’s best golfers in action this week at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Last year it was American Xander Schauffele who claimed victory at Valhalla Golf Club, winning his first major in the process after finishing on a score of -21 after 72 holes of major championship golf. He also set a PGA Championship lowest score record with his incredible display 12 months ago.

This year, he aims to go back-to-back and is priced amongst the outright favorites with all golf sportsbooks. It comes as no surprise to learn that world number one Scheffler and recent career Grand Slam winner McIlroy are the two most fancied heading into this week at Quail Hollow.

Unfortunately there will be no Tiger Woods this week at Quail Hollow, with the 15-time major champion still recovering from injury after rupturing his Achilles in March. Other notable omissions include John Daly, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar and Louis Oosthuizen.

With this being a major championship and one of the most coveted tournaments in world golf, there is some exceptionally lucrative prize money on offer. The total prize money and purse splits for all 72 players who make the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship is $20m.

PGA Championship Winners Share Is $3.6M For Second Major Of 2025

Whoever goes on to lift the Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 PGA Championship prize money pot. The total prize pot has increased by $1.5m, with 2024 purse being $18.5m which was a $1m rise on 2023 where the prize pot was $17.5m.

Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $3,600,000 in prize money, with the runner-up also pocketing seven-figures ($2,160,000). Even the player that finishes in 70th place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $37,500. Not bad for four days of work!

As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at Quail Hollow, there is also 750 FedEx Cup points on offer for the victor in the season-long PGA Tour event.

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 PGA Championship prize money and purse breakdown. Each of the players will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion at Quail Hollow Club in the second major championship of the year.

All the action gets underway on Thursday 15th May, with the 2025 PGA Championship taking center-stage this week in the world of golf. Who will lift the coveted Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday after 72 holes?

Be sure to check out the SportsLens site ahead of all the biggest and best golf events around the world, where we’ll have you covered with everything you need to know week in, week out.

PGA Championship Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $223,000 23rd $207,500 24th $190,000 25th $175,000 26th $159,000 27th $152,500 28th $146,000 29th $140,000 30th $134,000 31st $128,500 32nd $122,500 33rd $116,500 34th $111,000 35th $106,500 36th $101,500 37th $96,500 38th $92,500 39th $88,500 40th $84,000 41st $80,000 42nd $76,000 43rd $72,000 44th $68,000 45th $64,000 46th $60,000 47th $56,000 48th $53,000 49th $50,000 50th $49,000 51st $48,000 52nd $47,000 53rd $46,000 54th $46,000 55th $45,500 56th $45,000 57th $44,500 58th $44,000 59th $43,500 60th $43,000 61st $42,500 62nd $42,000 63rd $41,500 64th $41,000 65th $40,500 66th $40,000 67th $39,500 68th $39,000 69th $38,000 70th $37,500

When Is The 2025 PGA Championship?



🏌️ Event: 107th PGA Championship

107th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thu 15th May – Sun 18th May

Thu 15th May – Sun 18th May 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7.00am ET

Approx. 7.00am ET 🏆 2024 Winner: Xander Schauffele (-21)

Xander Schauffele (-21) 📺 TV Channel: CBS/ESPN+

CBS/ESPN+ ⛳️ Venue: Quail Hollow Club | Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

Quail Hollow Club | Charlotte, North Carolina, USA 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +450 | McIlroy +500 | Schauffele +1400

PGA Championship Past Winners – Last 10

2024 : Xander Schauffele (-21)

: Xander Schauffele (-21) 2023 : Brooks Koepka (-9)

: Brooks Koepka (-9) 2022 : Justin Thomas (-5)

: Justin Thomas (-5) 2021 : Phil Mickelson (-6)

: Phil Mickelson (-6) 2020 : Collin Morikawa (-13)

: Collin Morikawa (-13) 2019 : Brooks Koepka (-8)

: Brooks Koepka (-8) 2018 : Brooks Koepka (-16)

: Brooks Koepka (-16) 2017 : Justin Thomas (-8)

: Justin Thomas (-8) 2016 : Jimmy Walker (-14)

: Jimmy Walker (-14) 2015: Jason Day (-20) WATCH: Xander Schauffele Wins 2024 PGA Championship On -21