Golf

The 2025 PGA Championship Sees The Winner Pocket $3.6M In Prize Money As Part Of $20M Major Purse

Paul Kelly
2025 PGA Championship - Golf - Quail Hollow
2025 PGA Championship - Golf - Quail Hollow

It’s time for the second major of the year as the 2025 PGA Championship takes center-stage at Quail Hollow this week. All of the world’s best golfers are aiming to win the coveted Wanamaker Trophy, as well as competing for the lucrative $20m PGA Championship prize money on offer.

Below we have outlined the FULL purse breakdown for all 70 golfers who make the cut this week at Quail Hollow Club. Any player who misses the cut won’t earn anything in prize money bar an appearance purse, with the $20m being split between the 70 players who make the weekend.

$20M Purse On Offer At The 2025 PGA Championship

The second major championship of the year is officially here. It’s time for the 107th PGA Championship as all of the world’s best golfers lock horns in a bid to win the coveted Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday.

The PGA Championship is one of just four majors in the golfing calendar, meaning all of the world’s best are teeing it up this week, looking to join that elusive list of major champions and go down in golf history forever.

The likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and three-time winner Brooks Koepka are just some of the world’s best golfers in action this week at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Last year it was American Xander Schauffele who claimed victory at Valhalla Golf Club, winning his first major in the process after finishing on a score of -21 after 72 holes of major championship golf. He also set a PGA Championship lowest score record with his incredible display 12 months ago.

This year, he aims to go back-to-back and is priced amongst the outright favorites with all golf sportsbooks. It comes as no surprise to learn that world number one Scheffler and recent career Grand Slam winner McIlroy are the two most fancied heading into this week at Quail Hollow.

Unfortunately there will be no Tiger Woods this week at Quail Hollow, with the 15-time major champion still recovering from injury after rupturing his Achilles in March. Other notable omissions include John Daly, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar and Louis Oosthuizen.

With this being a major championship and one of the most coveted tournaments in world golf, there is some exceptionally lucrative prize money on offer. The total prize money and purse splits for all 72 players who make the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship is $20m.

PGA Championship Winners Share Is $3.6M For Second Major Of 2025

Whoever goes on to lift the Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday will be in for a bumper payday and large share of the 2025 PGA Championship prize money pot. The total prize pot has increased by $1.5m, with 2024 purse being $18.5m which was a $1m rise on 2023 where the prize pot was $17.5m.

Whoever clinches victory come Sunday will bank $3,600,000 in prize money, with the runner-up also pocketing seven-figures ($2,160,000). Even the player that finishes in 70th place, the last of the players who makes the cut, will be guaranteed a payday of $37,500. Not bad for four days of work!

As well as lucrative prize money and fruitful purses this week at Quail Hollow, there is also 750 FedEx Cup points on offer for the victor in the season-long PGA Tour event.

Below is a table outlining the FULL 2025 PGA Championship prize money and purse breakdown. Each of the players will be battling it out to win a large share of the purse, as well as being crowned champion at Quail Hollow Club in the second major championship of the year.

All the action gets underway on Thursday 15th May, with the 2025 PGA Championship taking center-stage this week in the world of golf. Who will lift the coveted Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday after 72 holes?

Be sure to check out the SportsLens site ahead of all the biggest and best golf events around the world, where we'll have you covered with everything you need to know week in, week out.

PGA Championship Prize Money 2025 – The Full Breakdown

Finish Prize Money
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,160,000
3rd $1,360,000
4th $960,000
5th $800,000
6th $720,000
7th $670,000
8th $620,000
9th $580,000
10th $540,000
11th $500,000
12th $460,000
13th $420,000
14th $380,000
15th $360,000
16th $340,000
17th $320,000
18th $300,000
19th $280,000
20th $260,000
21st $240,000
22nd $223,000
23rd $207,500
24th $190,000
25th $175,000
26th $159,000
27th $152,500
28th $146,000
29th $140,000
30th $134,000
31st $128,500
32nd $122,500
33rd $116,500
34th $111,000
35th $106,500
36th $101,500
37th $96,500
38th $92,500
39th $88,500
40th $84,000
41st $80,000
42nd $76,000
43rd $72,000
44th $68,000
45th $64,000
46th $60,000
47th $56,000
48th $53,000
49th $50,000
50th $49,000
51st $48,000
52nd $47,000
53rd $46,000
54th $46,000
55th $45,500
56th $45,000
57th $44,500
58th $44,000
59th $43,500
60th $43,000
61st $42,500
62nd $42,000
63rd $41,500
64th $41,000
65th $40,500
66th $40,000
67th $39,500
68th $39,000
69th $38,000
70th $37,500

When Is The 2025 PGA Championship?

  • 🏌️  Event: 107th PGA Championship
  • 📅  Date: Thu 15th May – Sun 18th May
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7.00am ET
  • 🏆  2024 Winner: Xander Schauffele (-21)
  • 📺  TV Channel: CBS/ESPN+
  • ⛳️  Venue: Quail Hollow Club | Charlotte, North Carolina, USA
  • 🎲  Odds: Scheffler +450 | McIlroy +500 | Schauffele +1400

PGA Championship Past Winners – Last 10

  • 2024: Xander Schauffele (-21)
  • 2023: Brooks Koepka (-9)
  • 2022: Justin Thomas (-5)
  • 2021: Phil Mickelson (-6)
  • 2020: Collin Morikawa (-13)
  • 2019: Brooks Koepka (-8)
  • 2018: Brooks Koepka (-16)
  • 2017: Justin Thomas (-8)
  • 2016: Jimmy Walker (-14)
  • 2015: Jason Day (-20)

WATCH: Xander Schauffele Wins 2024 PGA Championship On -21

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

View All Posts By Paul Kelly
