Golf fans are wondering whether Tiger Woods will play at the 2025 PGA Championship this week following his latest injury setback.

The 15-time major champion has undergone surgery on a ruptured Achilles, casting serious doubt on his chances of featuring at Quail Hollow for the second major of the year.

Is Tiger Woods Playing In The 2025 PGA Championship?

With the 2025 PGA Championship now just around the corner, golf fans are getting excited. Quail Hollow Club takes centre stage in the second major championship of the year in mid-May, with all of the world’s best golfers set to compete in the aim of lifting the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

This includes the likes of three-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, reigning champion Xander Schauffele, world number one Scottie Scheffler and of course Rory McIlroy who himself is chasing more major success after completing the career Grand Slam last month at The Masters.

One man who definitely won’t be teeing it up at Quail Hollow for the second major of the year is Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion is yet to feature on the PGA Tour this season, and is now set to miss the PGA Championship too following his latest injury setback.

After missing The Masters last month at Augusta too, it looks like the four-times PGA Championship victor could be on the sidelines for even longer after rupturing his Achilles.

Tiger Woods Injury Update Following Ruptured Achilles

In a statement posted on social media on 11th March, Woods said:

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.

“This morning, Dr Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.

“I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support,” the statement concluded.

Although this statement from Woods regarding his latest injury setback doesn’t mention the PGA Championship at all, it seems highly unlikely that the golfing superstar will feature at Quail Hollow or indeed any big golf tournaments this calendar year.

The American was already beginning to limit the amount of tournaments he competed in anyway, with the four majors seemingly his only focus. Now though, even competing in one major this year looks like it could be a bridge too far for the golfing great.

Will Tiger Woods’ Injury Setbacks Result In Golf Retirement Soon?

Tiger Woods’ career has been blighted with injuries, particularly in the last decade. The 49-year-old has had a tough time with injuries throughout his career, with the latest now almost certainly forcing him to miss the majority of the year.

That begs the question, will Woods retire from golf for good? Some golf fans and respected figures in the sport have alluded to the fact that at this stage it could be worth Tiger calling it quits for good.

At almost 50-years-old, Woods is one of the oldest players on the PGA Tour. The majority of players are in their 20s and 30s, never mind almost 50. Although age is just a number and both he and Phil Mickelson both won majors well into their 40s, retirement has been mentioned regarding Woods recently.

At the end of the day, it will be Woods who makes the decision. Nobody else. Whether Tiger Woods retires or not remains to be seen. We seem to think he has another couple years in him yet, provided he doesn’t suffer any more injury setbacks.

Fingers crossed the great man recovers as quickly as possible from his latest injury setback and returns to the golf course at some stage in 2025 and perhaps even performs in a couple of the other major championships.