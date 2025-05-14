Golf

Jordan Spieth Could Become The Seventh Golfer To Complete The Career Grand Slam With Win At The PGA Championship

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
6 min read
Jordan Spieth - Golf - PGA Championship Career Grand Slam
Jordan Spieth - Golf - PGA Championship Career Grand Slam

The career Grand Slam in golf stands as the ultimate pinnacle of the sport. But who is on the brink of attaining this prestigious achievement and when could they complete golf’s career Grand Slam?

Join us as we examine who could join this exclusive winners club with victory at the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Can Anyone Complete The Career Grand Slam At The 2025 PGA Championship?

All eyes are on the 2025 PGA Championship as the world’s best golfers head to Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina for the second major championship of the year.

Rory McIlroy heads to Quail Hollow with the wind in his sails after completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters in April. Not to mention the fact he has won around the hallowed turf of Quail Hollow four times before.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is amongst the pre-tournament favorites for the 107th PGA Championship too, as are the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg, two-time winner Justin Thomas and three-time champion Brooks Koepka.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele is also heavily fancied, given the fact he won this event 12 months ago whilst setting the lowest score in PGA Championship history in the process. Collin Morikawa is another danger man this week too.

One big question heading into the second major of the year is if anyone can complete the career Grand Slam at the 2025 PGA Championship. After achieving the feat in dramatic fashion at Augusta last month, here at SportsLens we assess who could join this exclusive winners club.

There is in fact one man who can attain the prestigious achievement of completing golf’s career Grand Slam with victory this week at the 107th PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth Just Needs PGA Championship Win To Complete Career Grand Slam

Going into the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Jordan Spieth stands on the brink of golf immortality, potentially becoming just the seventh man in history to achieve the career Grand Slam.

Nobody had completed the coveted Grand Slam since Tiger Woods in 2000 until Rory McIlroy achieved the feat at The Masters earlier this year. For 11 years the Northern Irishman had headed to Augusta National looking to complete the career Grand Slam, but failed to deliver each time.

That was until the 2025 Masters when McIlroy finally completed the Grand Slam in the most dramatic of fashion. Now, Spieth has the opportunity of replicating that feat just a month later at the 107th PGA Championship.

Grand Slam-seeking Jordan Spieth has won all three of golf’s other majors already. The American won his first major championship when reigning supreme at The Masters back in 2015, before adding the US Open later that year. He then won the 2017 Open Championship for his third major title.

Ever since then, the 31-year-old has been chasing that elusive career Grand Slam. The closest Spieth came to winning the coveted Wanamaker Trophy was actually in 2015 when he finished second behind Jason Day.

Since then, Spieth’s best finish at the PGA Championship was a tie for third in 2019. From 2020 onwards, Spieth’s best finish at the PGA Championship has been a tie for 29th. He certainly has some work to do if he is the complete the career Grand Slam this year at Quail Hollow.

Which Six Players Have Completed Golf’s Career Grand Slam?

While every professional golfer aspires to win a major championship, only a handful have achieved victory in all four prestigious majors: The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship.

Several golfing legends have attempted and come extremely close to achieving this milestone, yet there are only actually six players in history who belong to the exclusive Grand Slam club.

Among the select few who have accomplished the feat are Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, both of whom boast a combined total of 33 major championship wins, solidifying their positions at the top of this prestigious list.

Completing the esteemed group are Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and most recently Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is the most recent career Grand Slam winner following his dramatic play-off victory at the 2025 Masters tournament.

The Northern Irishman had waited 11 years since his last major win and had been chasing the milestone ever since. Those 11 years of heartbreak and agony are no more after his Green Jacket triumph at Augusta National in April 2025.

McIlroy’s Masters win was his fifth major, meaning he will go down in golfing immortality forever as a Grand Slam winner.

Tiger Woods

Widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, Woods completed his career Grand Slam by winning the 2000 Open Championship. Impressively, Woods has dominated all four majors enough times to achieve this feat three times.

Woods spell of dominance from 1997-2008 in the majors remains one of the most impressive consistent displays of golf ever seen.

Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus secured the career Grand Slam on three separate occasions, with his initial win occurring at the 1966 Open Championship.

Notably, the 18-time major champion fell short of achieving a fourth by just one more victory at The Open before retiring.

It is unlikely that any player will ever overtake Nicklaus as the most successful player in terms of majors in the sport of golf.

Gene Sarazen

Gene Sarazen’s illustrious career saw him clinch seven major championships. He wrote his name in history as the first player to secure the modern-era career Grand Slam with his triumph at The Masters in 1935.

However, this remarkable feat was a gradual journey spanning 13 years from his initial major win in 1922 to his Grand Slam accolade in 1935.

Gary Player

In a remarkable career, Gary Player claimed nine major titles, beginning with his victory in the 1959 Open Championship. Six years later, he sealed his career Grand Slam with a win at the 1965 US Open.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, Player’s name will forever be remembered in golfing folklore.

Ben Hogan

In 1953, Ben Hogan secured victories in The Masters, US Open, and The Open Championship, completing three out of the four majors in just one year.

However, due to scheduling conflicts with the PGA Championship, he couldn’t compete in all four tournaments in the same year, thus being denied the chance of winning the career Grand Slam in one swoop.

Fortunately, Hogan had previously won the PGA Championship in 1946, thus solidifying his career Grand Slam.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Michael Block Golf
Golf

LATEST Meet All 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals Featuring In The 107th PGA Championship At Quail Hollow

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 14 2025
PGA Championship Round-1, Round 2 Tee Times: Rory McIlroy Eyes PGA Championship Glory at Quail Hollow
Golf
PGA Championship Round 1, Round 2 Tee Times: Rory McIlroy Eyes PGA Championship Glory at Quail Hollow
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 13 2025

Rory McIlroy returns to Quail Hollow chasing a second major and a historic Grand Slam run at the 2025 PGA Championship. Sometimes, destiny dresses in green—and whispers of history follow…

Screenshot 2025 05 13 at 17.04.12
Golf
Grand Slam-seeking Jordan Spieth inspired by Rory McIlroy’s Masters triumph
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 13 2025

Jordan Spieth can complete the career Grand Slam with victory at the PGA Championship this week and he’s looking to Rory McIlroy’s recent triumph as inspiration. Spieth can become the…

Brooks Koepka PGA Championship - Golf
Golf
Xander Schauffele Bids To Become Just The EIGHTH Back-To-Back PGA Championship Winner
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 13 2025
Rory McIlroy Harry Diamond Masters Champion Golf
Golf
There Has Only Ever Been ONE Back-To-Back Masters & PGA Championship Winner In Golf History
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 13 2025
John Daly Golf 1
Golf
PGA Championship Notable Omissions As Several Huge Names In Golf Are Set To Miss Second Major Of 2025
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 12 2025
tiger woods masters golf
Golf
Tiger Woods Set To MISS The 2025 PGA Championship As Injury Struggles Continue For 15-Time Major Champion
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 12 2025
Arrow to top