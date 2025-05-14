The career Grand Slam in golf stands as the ultimate pinnacle of the sport. But who is on the brink of attaining this prestigious achievement and when could they complete golf’s career Grand Slam?

Can Anyone Complete The Career Grand Slam At The 2025 PGA Championship?

All eyes are on the 2025 PGA Championship as the world’s best golfers head to Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina for the second major championship of the year.

Rory McIlroy heads to Quail Hollow with the wind in his sails after completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters in April. Not to mention the fact he has won around the hallowed turf of Quail Hollow four times before.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is amongst the pre-tournament favorites for the 107th PGA Championship too, as are the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Aberg, two-time winner Justin Thomas and three-time champion Brooks Koepka.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele is also heavily fancied, given the fact he won this event 12 months ago whilst setting the lowest score in PGA Championship history in the process. Collin Morikawa is another danger man this week too.

One big question heading into the second major of the year is if anyone can complete the career Grand Slam at the 2025 PGA Championship. After achieving the feat in dramatic fashion at Augusta last month, here at SportsLens we assess who could join this exclusive winners club.

There is in fact one man who can attain the prestigious achievement of completing golf’s career Grand Slam with victory this week at the 107th PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth Just Needs PGA Championship Win To Complete Career Grand Slam

Going into the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Jordan Spieth stands on the brink of golf immortality, potentially becoming just the seventh man in history to achieve the career Grand Slam.

Nobody had completed the coveted Grand Slam since Tiger Woods in 2000 until Rory McIlroy achieved the feat at The Masters earlier this year. For 11 years the Northern Irishman had headed to Augusta National looking to complete the career Grand Slam, but failed to deliver each time.

That was until the 2025 Masters when McIlroy finally completed the Grand Slam in the most dramatic of fashion. Now, Spieth has the opportunity of replicating that feat just a month later at the 107th PGA Championship.

Grand Slam-seeking Jordan Spieth has won all three of golf’s other majors already. The American won his first major championship when reigning supreme at The Masters back in 2015, before adding the US Open later that year. He then won the 2017 Open Championship for his third major title.

Ever since then, the 31-year-old has been chasing that elusive career Grand Slam. The closest Spieth came to winning the coveted Wanamaker Trophy was actually in 2015 when he finished second behind Jason Day.

Since then, Spieth’s best finish at the PGA Championship was a tie for third in 2019. From 2020 onwards, Spieth’s best finish at the PGA Championship has been a tie for 29th. He certainly has some work to do if he is the complete the career Grand Slam this year at Quail Hollow.

Jordan Spieth congratulated Rory McIlroy on completing the grand slam earlier today on the range and Rory said it would be his turn next week and Jordan then replied with “yeah, at the Rory McIlroy Country Club” 💀 pic.twitter.com/9EJ6hR0RUW — TRACKING RORY (@TrackingRory) May 6, 2025

Which Six Players Have Completed Golf’s Career Grand Slam?

While every professional golfer aspires to win a major championship, only a handful have achieved victory in all four prestigious majors: The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship.

Several golfing legends have attempted and come extremely close to achieving this milestone, yet there are only actually six players in history who belong to the exclusive Grand Slam club.

Among the select few who have accomplished the feat are Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, both of whom boast a combined total of 33 major championship wins, solidifying their positions at the top of this prestigious list.

Completing the esteemed group are Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and most recently Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is the most recent career Grand Slam winner following his dramatic play-off victory at the 2025 Masters tournament.

The Northern Irishman had waited 11 years since his last major win and had been chasing the milestone ever since. Those 11 years of heartbreak and agony are no more after his Green Jacket triumph at Augusta National in April 2025.

McIlroy’s Masters win was his fifth major, meaning he will go down in golfing immortality forever as a Grand Slam winner.

Tiger Woods

Widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, Woods completed his career Grand Slam by winning the 2000 Open Championship. Impressively, Woods has dominated all four majors enough times to achieve this feat three times.

Woods spell of dominance from 1997-2008 in the majors remains one of the most impressive consistent displays of golf ever seen.

Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus secured the career Grand Slam on three separate occasions, with his initial win occurring at the 1966 Open Championship.

Notably, the 18-time major champion fell short of achieving a fourth by just one more victory at The Open before retiring.

It is unlikely that any player will ever overtake Nicklaus as the most successful player in terms of majors in the sport of golf.

Gene Sarazen

Gene Sarazen’s illustrious career saw him clinch seven major championships. He wrote his name in history as the first player to secure the modern-era career Grand Slam with his triumph at The Masters in 1935.

However, this remarkable feat was a gradual journey spanning 13 years from his initial major win in 1922 to his Grand Slam accolade in 1935.

Gary Player

In a remarkable career, Gary Player claimed nine major titles, beginning with his victory in the 1959 Open Championship. Six years later, he sealed his career Grand Slam with a win at the 1965 US Open.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, Player’s name will forever be remembered in golfing folklore.

Ben Hogan

In 1953, Ben Hogan secured victories in The Masters, US Open, and The Open Championship, completing three out of the four majors in just one year.

However, due to scheduling conflicts with the PGA Championship, he couldn’t compete in all four tournaments in the same year, thus being denied the chance of winning the career Grand Slam in one swoop.

Fortunately, Hogan had previously won the PGA Championship in 1946, thus solidifying his career Grand Slam.