Some of the most well known and popular golfers in the world are set to miss the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow this year.

Join us as we outline some of the most notable omissions and high profile players who won’t be teeing it up in the second major championship of the year this May at the famous Quail Hollow Club.

Several Big Names Set To Miss The 2025 PGA Championship

When it comes to the world of professional golf, all eyes are on the four major championships. the Masters, the Open Championship, the US Open and the PGA Championship are the four tournaments that draw the biggest crowds and largest viewing figures.

The second major of the year is now the PGA Championship, which takes center-stage on the PGA Tour this week. All of the world’s best golfers are heading to Quail Hollow Club looking to triumph and win the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

All eyes will be on Rory McIlroy after completing the career Grand Slam, with world number one Scottie Scheffler also being touted for success this week. Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka has won this event three times since 2018, so will be heavily backed too.

A whole host of other world class golfers will head to the 107th PGA Championship looking to come out on top, but a number of big names are set to miss out too.

Notable Omissions From The 107th PGA Championship

Tiger Woods

The first notable omission from the 2025 PGA Championship is none other than the great Tiger Woods.

The 15-time major champion missed The Masters last month, and looks to be on the sidelines for the rest of the calendar year too following his latest injury setback.

Woods ruptured his Achilles back in March as he was trying to get back to full fitness, casting doubt now as to when the 49-year-old will actually compete in a golf tournament again.

The latest Tiger Woods injury means he won’t tee it up in any of the four majors in 2025. However, he remains hopeful that he will be able to play the PNC Championship in December alongside his son Charlie.

John Daly

Two-time major champion John Daly is another notable omission from the 107th PGA Championship field this week.

The 1991 PGA Champion has instead opted to play at the Regions Tradition, one of the majors on the Senior Tour, rather than compete at Quail Hollow.

The American hasn’t made a cut at a major championship since 2012, so it comes as no real surprise to see the colorful character opt for the Regions instead of the 2025 PGA Championship.

The reason for this seems to be for money amongst a few others, with Daly telling AP News’ Doug Ferguson:

“I can go there and miss the cut and get $6,000. But I’m playing Birmingham. I love Regions. They’re a great sponsor. But why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship, where I can see Brooks [Koepka] and all the guys?”

Billy Horschel

Another notable omission from the 2025 PGA Championship is popular American golfer Billy Horschel.

His absence is due to a length injury, having announced that he will have a prolonged period on the sidelines as he undergoes surgery on his right hip.

Horschel of course finished runner-up at the Open Championship last year behind Xander Schauffele, but won’t be in action this week at Quail Hollow unfortunately.

This is the first time Horschel will have missed the PGA Championship, where he finished tied eighth last year, since 2012.

“It’s an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar but this is a preventative measure.

“I’m already itching to start rehab, get back to practicing and I look forward to returning to the course sometime around late summer/early fall,” said Horschel.

Other Notable Omissions From The 2025 PGA Championship Field…

Rich Beem

Luke Clanton

Matt Kuchar

Ryan Fox

Lucas Herbert

Louis Oosthuizen

Adrian Meronk

Bubba Watson

Talor Gooch

Abraham Ancer

Marc Leishman

Sebastian Munoz

Shaun Norris

Charley Hoffman

Jordan Smith

Victor Perez

Doug Ghim

Jesper Svensson

Kensei Hirata

Mark Hubbard

Romain Langasque

Dean Burmester

Carlos Ortiz