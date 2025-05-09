When is the 2025 PGA Championship? All eyes are on the second major championship of the year as the 107th PGA Championship takes center-stage at Quail Hollow Club from Thursday 15th to Sunday 18th May.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 showing of the PGA Championship including when it is, where it is being held, US start time and further vital information.

Where & When Is The 2025 PGA Championship?

Heading into the 107th PGA Championship, there are so many narratives that could play out across the four days of world-class golf.

Not only that, but there are so many players in with a chance of claiming victory come Sunday afternoon. Time will tell between now and then who will go on to win the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.

For the first time since 2017, Quail Hollow Club will host the PGA Championship this year. The George Kobb-designed par 71 golf course in Charlotte, North Carolina, last played host to the 99th PGA Championship which was won by Justin Thomas.

The PGA Championship is now the second major championship on the golfing calendar, with The Masters having been played at Augusta last month.

The PGA Championship was first played back in 1916 and was played until 1957 as a match-play tournament. From 1958 onwards, the stroke play era has been in full force for each and every PGA Championship tournament.

The 107th PGA Championship is set to get underway on Thursday, 15th May 2025. 72 holes later come Sunday evening, somebody will be crowned the 2025 PGA Championship winner, lifting the famous Wanamaker Trophy aloft.

The 107th PGA Championship: US Start Time & How To Watch

There are a few different ways for golf fans to tune in and watch the 2025 PGA Championship. In short, CBS, ESPN and ESPN+ are all broadcasting portions of the 107th PGA Championship.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the four days of PGA Championship coverage. This includes what channel/live streaming service will be broadcasting the golf and at what specific times:

Thursday 15th May – Round 1 (ET)

7am – 1pm: ESPN+

1pm – 7pm: ESPN

Friday 16th May – Round 2 (ET)

7am – 1pm: ESPN+

1pm – 7pm: ESPN

Saturday 17th May – Round 3 (ET)

8am – 10am: ESPN+

10am – 1pm: ESPN

1pm – 7pm: CBS

Sunday 18th May – Round 4 (ET)

8am – 10am: ESPN+

10am – 1pm: ESPN

1pm – 7pm: CBS

Who Is The Favourite To Win The 2025 PGA Championship?

Ahead of the 107th PGA Championship, it’s two-time Masters winner and world number one Scottie Scheffler who heads to Quail Hollow Club as the marginal favorite with golf sportsbooks.

This comes as absolutely no surprise given Scottie Scheffler’s dominance over the past few years on the PGA Tour. He is widely regarded as the player head and shoulders above his contemporaries right now, bar a certain Rory McIlroy.

Alongside Scheffler and recent career Grand Slam winner McIlroy, the usual suspects of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg will be tipped for success around the hallowed turf of Quail Hollow.

Last year’s winner Xander Schauffele, who broke the record for the lowest score in PGA Championship history, is also amongst the favorites.

Will Tiger Woods Be Playing At The PGA Championship?

Tiger Woods is set to miss the 2025 PGA Championship due to injury. The 15-time major champion of course missed The Masters last month at Augusta National, and is also set to miss the second major championship of the year.

Woods ruptured his Achilles back in March as he was beginning to ramp up his training and golf practice, which now has him side-lined for a lengthy period.

This means that Tiger Woods is officially not competing at the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Fingers crossed the great man recovers as quickly as possible from his latest injury setback and returns to the golf course at some stage later this year.

It now seems highly unlikely he will ever win another major between now and the end of his career. However, write Tiger Woods off at your peril!

Will Any LIV Golf Stars Be Competing At The 107th PGA Championship?

Although the relationship between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is still up in the air, there will be several LIV Golf stars who tee it up at Quail Hollow for the 107th PGA Championship tournament.

As a three-time PGA Championship winner, Brooks Koepka will be able to play in this event for as long as he likes. Other stars such as Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann and former two-time champion Phil Mickelson will also compete at the 2025 PGA Championship this year.

LIV Golf’s Dustin Johnson will also be in action at Quail Hollow after receiving an initiation. Time will tell how the relationship between the two rival golf tours progresses.

For now though, the 107th PGA Championship will have several LIV Golf stars competing at Quail Hollow.

The 2025 PGA Championship – Tournament Info

⛳️ Event: 107th PGA Championship

107th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thu 15th May – Sun 18th May

Thu 15th May – Sun 18th May 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7.00am ET

Approx. 7.00am ET 🏆 2024 Winner: Xander Schauffele (-21)

Xander Schauffele (-21) 📺 TV Channel: CBS/ESPN+

CBS/ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: Quail Hollow Club | Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

Quail Hollow Club | Charlotte, North Carolina, USA 🎲 Odds: Scheffler +450 | McIlroy +500 | Schauffele +1400