The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the more consistent teams in the Western Conference this season, but you won’t hear much about them from the national media. Instead, much of the discourse tends to be about forward Zion Williamson, who is often the target of criticism regarding his physical condition.

And while the headline that came out on Monday was about his Williamson’s weight, it seems to be a positive revelation this time around.

Report Says Williamson Has Lost 25 Pounds Since December

His body has always been an issue. Williamson has been known to pack on pounds, especially in the off-season, but that isn’t the only problem. He has also dealt with some serious injuries during his first five years in the league, playing just 29 games in a span of two seasons between 2021 and 2022.

But he has been mostly healthy so far this year, and there is no denying the positive impact that he has on the Pelicans when he is able to remain on the floor. Williamson has played in 56 games so far in 2023-24, and has yet to sit in back-to-back contests. He has been available for each of New Orleans’ last 14 games, a stretch in which he has averaged 26 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6 assists, all a notch above his season averages.

It could be thanks in large part to the shedding of some weight. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Zion Williamson has lost 25+ pounds since the In-Season Tournament back in December, and that sources say his performance has been “excellent”.

Pelicans Surging In The Western Conference

The surge is coming at the right time for the Pelicans. After starting out the season slowly with a 12-11 record, they have been slowly climbing up the standings in the West, and are sitting in 5th place with a two-game lead on the Kings, who are in 6th. Ahead of New Orleans, just one game separates them and the Clippers, who are 5-5 in their last 10 contests.

They’ll need to be at their best heading down the home stretch. The Pelicans have the 9th toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, with games against the Celtics, Thunder, Bucks, and Kings still to be played, and have two big games against the Suns as well.

If Williamson’s improved physical state is able to be maintained, then New Orleans could be one of the sleeper teams in the Western Conference.