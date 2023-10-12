NFL

Patriots Rumors: 3 Players That Could Be Traded By The Oct. 31st Deadline

Anthony R. Cardenas
After their dynasty dominated the league for the better part of two decades, the New England Patriots have fallen on hard times over the last few years. Things haven’t been the same ever since the departure of Tom Brady, with the team hovering around the .500 mark since the band broke up back in 2020. Things have appeared to hit rock bottom for Bill Belichick and company, and they could become sellers at the trade deadline if they decide to punt on the 2023 season.

Could The Patriots Be Sellers At The Deadline?

The Patriots are 1-4 on the season, with their only win coming over the New York Jets, and things have gotten particularly bad over the last couple of weeks. It started in Dallas, when the Pats lost to the Cowboys by 35 points, marking the worst loss of Belichick’s career. One week later, the Saints came into New England and won by 34, Belichick’s second-worst loss ever. Quarterback Mac Jones was benched in both contests, leading to rumors and speculation about where the Patriots might go from here.

Blowing things up and trading away what talent they do have is an option. According to NFL.com writer Kevin Patra, there are three players on New England’s offense that could be used as trade fodder before the deadline hits on October 31st.

3 Players That New England Could Trade

There are two receivers listed in Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Bourne is the team’s leading receiver with a whopping 218 yards through five games and is averaging just 6.6 yards per target, the lowest mark of his career. He still has enough talent to be attractive to receiver-hungry teams around the league, and could fetch a mid-to-late round draft pick in exchange.

Smith-Schuster has been a complete disappointment for the Patriots, as he has just 86 yards of receiving so far this year. He was brought to New England in favor of Jakobi Meyers, who has 25 catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns in 4 games with the Raiders.

Tight end Hunter Henry could also be on the trade block, who is still an effective piece that could provide a solid return.

It remains to be seen which approach the Patriots will take to the rest of the season, but their roster could become even more void of talent when November rolls around.

