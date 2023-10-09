The New England Patriots suffered embarrassing and debilitating losses over the last two weeks. In games against the Cowboys and Saints, they were outscored by a margin of 72-3, giving head coach Bill Belichick the two worst losses of his career in back-to-back contests. Quarterback Mac Jones was benched in both contests, and things seem to be spiraling for the once proud and dominant franchise.

Patriots Are Spiraling After Two Rough Losses

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The #Patriots “quite simply have no talent” an anonymous AFC Executive told @AlbertBreer “And it doesn’t help that that’s at the quarterback spot as well.” They may have the worst wide receiver room in the entire #NFL. “The offensive line is bad, they can’t… pic.twitter.com/SIBUc6Y2d2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 9, 2023

Things haven’t been the same since Tom Brady left. The Patriots hovered around the .500 mark for the first three years following the departure of the greatest quarterback of all time, but things have completely fallen apart so far in 2023. While their schedule has been anything but a cakewalk, the only team that they have defeated is the New York Jets, a 15-10 victory in a “slug fest”.

The 1-4 start is the worst for New England since the year 2000, the year before Brady made his NFL debut. They have issues all over the field that even one of the greatest coaches of all time can’t seem to solve, and the rest of the league has taken note of the downfall of the dynasty.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer asked some NFL coaches and executives what they thought of the Patriots this season, and the words weren’t kind for Belichick’s squad. From one AFC executive:

Quite simply, they have no talent. And it doesn’t help that that’s at the quarterback spot as well

And a quote from an NFC coach:

They have no speed on offense at the skill positions. They used to have guys that could win one-on-one matchups; they don’t have any of those guys anymore

Which Direction Will New England Take This Year?

Colin Cowherd on the #Patriots struggles: “Mac Jones didn’t draft three guards and two kickers.” — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) October 9, 2023

The Patriots will need to turn things around quickly if they hope to salvage this season, but is that something that they really want? They are already sitting at 1-4 in a division that looks like it will be dominated by Buffalo and Miami, and the quarterback situation is in disarray in the middle of the season. There is an obvious prize waiting for the team that finishes the season with the worst record in USC’s Caleb Williams, who is a cornerstone player that a team would want to build a franchise around.

But would Belichick be at all interested in having his Patriots lose on purpose? Especially when he is chasing Don Shula’s all-time wins mark?

