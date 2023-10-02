NFL

Patriots News: Bill Belichick Suffers Worst Loss Of NFL Coaching Career

Anthony R. Cardenas
Bill Belichick spent the better part of two decades dominating opposing teams around the NFL. But he was on the other side in Week 4, as the Patriots were dismantled by the Cowboys in a 38-3 drubbing. The loss drops New England to 1-3 on the season, and it marks the worst day in Belichick’s coaching career, as far as the scoreboard is concerned.

Patriots 35-Point Loss Is Biggest of Belichick’s NFL Coaching Career

The Patriots looked out of sorts on both sides of the ball, but they were especially inept on offense. Mac Jones was just 12 for 21 and threw for 150 yards, and made three backbreaking mistakes that cost his team any opportunity to make a comeback.

In the early moments of the 2nd quarter, Jones was sacked and coughed up the football, which was scooped up by the defense and brought back for a touchdown. Just before halftime, he threw an interception that was taken back for a score to push the Patriots’ deficit to 25 points.

Mac Jones had yet another interception on the Patriots’ first drive of the second half, and was given one last possession by Belichick before being benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. The quarterback change didn’t help much, as Zappe completed just 4 of his 9 passes to finish out the game.

The 35-point loss is a historically bad one for Belichick. It marks the biggest loss of his NFL head coaching career, a span of 29 years and 453 games. The two biggest margins of defeat of his career had both come against the Buffalo Bills, a 31-point loss in 2003 and a 29-point loss in 2020.

Patriots Have An Issue At Quarterback

Belichick and the Patriots are far removed from their days of dominance. The team has a record of 26-28 since the departure of Tom Brady before the 2020 season, and are in danger of having their third losing record in four years. They clearly have an issue and controversy at quarterback, though Jones was benched last season and eventually brought back.

New England will have a couple of chances to right the ship with games against the Saints and Raiders over the next two weeks, but face a tough test at the end of October with the Bills and Dolphins on the schedule.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Anthony R. Cardenas

