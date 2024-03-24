NFL

Patriots Are “Not Dead Set” On Taking A QB With 3rd Overall Pick

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 19652757

The New England Patriots are under a new regime for the 2024 NFL season and beyond, and are looking to make a splash in their first off-season. The team is in desperate need of a quarterback after a few bumbling years of Mac Jones, and are in good position to bring in one of the better prospects during the upcoming draft process.

But according to new head coach Jerod Mayo, the team is open to all possibilities when it comes to their valuable asset.

Patriots Might Not Select A QB With #3 Overall Pick

There had been a definitive top-2 when it came to the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 Draft Class. USC’s Caleb Williams has been viewed by many as a can’t-miss prospect, while Drake Maye from North Carolina has been considered to be an elite option, as well. But there have been surges up draft boards recently, as Jayden Daniels and JJ McCarthy are now being considered as top-5 options. There are some who believe that Daniels might even be selected ahead of Maye.

This puts the Patriots in excellent position to nab a signal caller of the future. There appears to be no better time, as the team is not exactly used to selecting in the top-3, and are as much in need of a new quarterback as any team in the NFL.

Mayo Talks About Brissett And The Pick

The assumed notion has been that New England will select one of the elite prospects to handcuff to their new head coach and regime. But when asked about the signing of veteran QB Jacoby Brissett, Mayo hinted that the team may not be locked in on a pass thrower with that 3rd overall selection:

A guy like Jacoby, he’s a great leader. Everyone loves him. To get him back in the building is definitely helpful for us. And honestly, look, he could absolutely be our starter this year. We’ll have to see. Like I said, we’re not dead set at taking a quarterback at No. 3, but we do feel good having a guy like Jacoby ready to go.

The Patriots have holes to fill all over their roster, and could potentially use their high pick as trade fodder in order to bring in more selections later in the process or in future years. Or they could even take one of the elite wide receiver prospects that are projected to be top-5 talents and address the quarterback issue in a different off-season.

Brissett has started 16 games since the start of the 2020 season. Five came with the Dolphins in 2021 and he started eleven times for the Browns in 2022. He didn’t start at all for the Commanders in 2023, but threw three touchdowns in just 23 attempts in relief.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

