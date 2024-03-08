In 2023, the Patriots finished with a 4-13 record. It was their worst season in 20+ years. With that, major changes were made this offseason. Former head coach Bill Belichick and the team mutually agreed to part ways. The franchise promoted from within and hired Jerod Mayo is now New England’s new head coach.

Additionally, the Patriots have the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Many insiders believe the team could be drafting a new QB this offseason. Whether that be in the first round or later in the draft. With that, the Patriots are bringing back one of their top pass catchers from last season. Starting TE Hunter Henry has agreed to a three-year deal worth a max value of $30 million. He’ll be a staple in New England’s offense next season.

Hunter Henry is resigning with the Patriots for another three seasons

The #Patriots and TE Hunter Henry have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal worth $27M base worth a max value of $30M, per me and @MikeGarafolo. https://t.co/ogVGRpi59M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024



The new league year begins next Wednesday and TE Hunter Henry was set to be arguably the best free agent available. Houston resigned Dalton Shultz to an extension and New England has now done the same with Henry. He’s agreed to a three-year deal with a base of $27 million and a max value of $30 million. After three seasons in New England, Henry has resigned for another three.

Henry has given the Patriots excellent production as a red-zone target. The former second-round pick by the Chargers has had 17 touchdowns over three seasons with the Patriots. Including nine in 2021 and six in 2023. His 42 receptions and 419 receiving yards were second on the team last season. However, his six receiving touchdowns did lead the team.

Pats are working on a deal to retain TE Hunter Henry, per @JosinaAnderson pic.twitter.com/2xBh66aM2M — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 8, 2024



Last season, Henry was voted as a team captain and was a well-respected leader within the locker room. Teammates constantly mentioned his consistent work ethic behind the scenes that fans do not see. New England is going to be a different team without Bill Belichick next season. It’s up to head coach Jerod Mayo to build a new culture with the team and have his core group of players as a foundation for what they want to be. Hunter Henry is certainly one of the players who Mayo can count on. He’ll be a key piece of their offensive game plan in 2024.