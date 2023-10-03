Pat Freiermuth Expected To Miss 2-3 Weeks With A Hamstring Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to miss at least 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury.



The Steelers also lost quarterback Kenny Pickett in that game to a knee injury. Luckily his injury is not seen as serious as it looked. Pickett suffered a bone bruise and it’s unknown if he’ll be able to play this week. the injuries are slowly piing up for the Steelers and now two of their top three pass catchers are out with Diontae Johnson suffering his own hamstring injury in Week 1.

Freiermuth has been the starting tight end for the Pittsburgh Steelers ever since he got drafted in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He made a very good first impression in his first two seasons in the NFL. He had his best season last year in his first season with a new quarterback. In 2022, Freiermuth had 63 receptions for 732 yards with only two touchdowns.

He is off to a slow start this season, but has tied his touchdowns from last season already, so maybe Kenny Pickett has found a reliable red zone target. Freiermuth did have 7 touchdowns as a rookie, so he is no stranger to end zone.

Who Steps Up In Freiermuth’s Absence?

With Freiermuth set to miss the next few weeks, rookie Darnell Washington would be the likely starter at the tight end position. Washington is a massive target, but has not been involved much as a pass catcher. This offense has not been what we thought it would be in the preseason, but Washington might give them more athleticism and more of a down field threat which is what this team needs.

George Pickens will still be the number one wide receiver along with Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin III getting increased target share as well.