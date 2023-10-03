NFL

Pat Freiermuth Expected To Miss 2-3 Weeks With A Hamstring Injury

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
ab02ab976309f06939f5f503f9c70e83
ab02ab976309f06939f5f503f9c70e83

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to miss at least 2-3 weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Steelers also lost quarterback Kenny Pickett in that game to a knee injury. Luckily his injury is not seen as serious as it looked. Pickett suffered a bone bruise and it’s unknown if he’ll be able to play this week. the injuries are slowly piing up for the Steelers and now two of their top three pass catchers are out with Diontae Johnson suffering his own hamstring injury in Week 1.

https://ca-times.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/0a1c9bc/2147483647/strip/true/crop/4442x2961+0+0/resize/1200x800!/quality/75/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcalifornia-times-brightspot.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fc0%2F5c%2Feed594faa086ad3a977f76bd4008%2F917497963b0b4583a609a204e70cf772

Freiermuth has been the starting tight end for the Pittsburgh Steelers ever since he got drafted in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He made a very good first impression in his first two seasons in the NFL. He had his best season last year in his first season with a new quarterback. In 2022, Freiermuth had 63 receptions for 732 yards with only two touchdowns.

He is off to a slow start this season, but has tied his touchdowns from last season already, so maybe Kenny Pickett has found a reliable red zone target. Freiermuth did have 7 touchdowns as a rookie, so he is no stranger to end zone.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are +500 to win the AFC North according to Pennsylvania sportsbooks.

Who Steps Up In Freiermuth’s Absence?

With Freiermuth set to miss the next few weeks, rookie Darnell Washington would be the likely starter at the tight end position. Washington is a massive target, but has not been involved much as a pass catcher. This offense has not been what we thought it would be in the preseason, but Washington might give them more athleticism and more of a down field threat which is what this team needs.

George Pickens will still be the number one wide receiver along with Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin III getting increased target share as well.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
ab02ab976309f06939f5f503f9c70e83
NFL

LATEST Pat Freiermuth Expected To Miss 2-3 Weeks With A Hamstring Injury

Author image Owen Jones  •  19min
mike evans tampa bayjan2023 7hzx96qwrxk81xh1tp86voiby
NFL
Mike Evans Hamstring Injury Believed To Be Mild
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans exited Sunday’s win against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury and did not return.   Belief is #Bucs WR Mike Evans…

rsz dimsapnews2
NFL
Rams Depth Chart: Matthew Stafford Could Be Available For Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to improve their record to 2-2, but their starting quarterback is now dealing with a hip contusion, which could affect…

rsz zach wilson new york jets
NFL
Patrick Mahomes To Zach Wilson: “You’ve Got The Talent, Just Go Out There And Ball”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h
rsz usatsi 21548335 168398175 lowres
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Just How Impressive Is Their 4-0 Start?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
rsz 17027174470
NFL
Giants News: Daniel Jones Is The Worst Prime Time QB In NFL History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 2 2023
Saquon Barkley Giants pic
NFL
BetNow NFL Free Bet: $1000 To Bet On Giants vs Seahawks Monday Night Football
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 2 2023
Arrow to top