Tonight sees a clash between two of the favourites to win the Champions League, as Real Madrid head to the Parc des Princes to take on Paris Saint-Germain.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid live stream
Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid preview
This is undoubtedly the match of the stage, as two powerhouses of football square off in Paris. Elimination at this stage is unacceptable for both sides, each of which has genuine aspirations of winning the entire tournament.
PSG go into the match as heavy favourites with the bookies. However, they weren’t superb in the group stages, so know they’ll have to raise their game if they want to grab a victory this evening.
Luckily, they have players on their books like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, the latter of whom could return to the squad for tonight’s match. They’ll be confident of rolling over the visitors from Madrid, setting themselves up well for the return leg in the Spanish capital.
Real Madrid are the underdogs and their team isn’t as star-studded as it used to be, but they still managed to win their group easily. However, the 13-time winners were dumped out of the competition by PSG the last time the two sides met, in the semi-finals of the 2019/20 competition.
While there aren’t as many superstars in the Real squad as there have been in previous years, they can still call on some exceptionally talented names. Vinicius Jr is turning into one of the world’s best, while Modric still pulls the strings in midfield. Benzema is one of the most experienced Champions League competitors, and fans will be hoping he’s fit to lead the Real front line.
When does Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid kick off?
Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday 15th February at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid team news
Paris Saint-Germain team news
Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are both doubtful with injuries, but Neymar could return to the squad. Idrissa Gueye is available again having now returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.
Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:
Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum, Messi, Mbappe, Di Maria
Real Madrid team news
Real Madrid’s biggest concern is the fitness of Karim Benzema, who has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury. However, Ferland Mendy has been declared fit after overcoming his own hamstring problem.
Real Madrid possible starting lineup:
Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius