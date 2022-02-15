Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid betting offers: Champions League free bets

Tonight sees two of Europe’s biggest teams, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, go head-to-head in the last 16 of the Champions League.

If you want to find the best Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid free bets, you’re in the right place, as we’ve listed them below. We’ve also found amazing enhanced odds on this huge game over at 888sport, which we’ve also explained on this page.

See where you can stream Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid.

888sport Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid enhanced odds

Make your way over to 888sport today using the link below and you’ll find that they’re offering unbelievable odds on Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid. You’ll be able to get 10/1 on PSG to win the match, while they’re offering an amazing 20/1 on a Real Madrid victory.

Get enhanced odds on PSG vs Real Madrid at 888sport

Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply

How to claim Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid free bets

Claiming the Champions League free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

bet365 Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

Looking for a huge Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid bonus? If so, you should head over to bet365. All you need to do is make a qualifying £10 bet and you’ll then receive £50 in bet credits to use throughout the sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim the £50 bet365 Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid betting offer

See our Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid predictions.

Betfred Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

You’ll also find a superb bonus over at Betfred. All you need to do is head there using the link below and then place bets totalling £10 or more. After this, you’ll receive £60 in bonuses, £20 of which is to use in the sportsbook.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

Bet UK Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

If you head over to Bet UK using our link, you’ll find a superb Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid free bet bonus. All you need to do is bet £10, after which you’ll receive £30 in free bets to use throughout the sportsbook.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

LiveScore Bet Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

You’ll also find that there’s a fantastic Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid free bet at LiveScore Bet, which you can claim by using the link below. When you’re at the site, just make a £10 bet and you’ll then receive £20 in free bets.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 LiveScore Bet Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid free bets

Bet Storm Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid free bets promotion: Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Head over to Bet Storm using the link below and you’ll be able to claim another great Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid free bet bonus. You just need to bet £10 at the sportsbook and you’ll then receive a £10 free bet.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Claim the Bet Storm Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid free bet