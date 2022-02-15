PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN host Real Madrid this evening in the Champions League, in a clash between two of the tournament favourites.

Match Info

Date: Tuesday, February 15th

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, Parc des Princes, Paris

142 Codes claimed PSG Enhanced 10/1 to Win or Real Madrid 20/1 to Win Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply Min Deposit £10 Deposit Method Debit cards

PayPal

Skrill

Neteller Regulated By UKGC Offer Terms Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply. 888Sport Gallery (4)





Website: 888Sport Owner: 888 Holdings plc Founded: 2008 Headquarters: Gibraltar

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid predictions

It’s the match many believe will be the game of the round, as French champions Paris Saint-Germain go head-to-head with the powerhouse that is Real Madrid. Both sides are among the favourites to win the tournament, but only one will progress from this clash of the titans.

Both sides will be sweating on the fitness of one of their superstars. Real hope to have Karim Benzema available to start, while PSG should find Neymar fit enough to start the game on the bench. All other star names, including Lionel Messi, are expected to take part in the game.

PSG go into the game as heavy favourites, although you’ll be able to get amazing odds of 10/1 on them winning at 888sport. Madrid are less-fancied, with odds of 20/1 at 888sport.

When it comes to predicting the winner of this exciting match-up, we can’t really see past the Parisians. They’ll be desperate to finally get their hands on the UCL trophy, and know a good result at home is vital, as the return leg in the Spanish capital will be hugely testing.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid prediction: PSG to win @ 10/1 with 888sport

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid betting tips

Looking for another prediction for PSG vs Real Madrid? If so, we’ve got a superb one for you below.

Despite the array of attacking talent on the field, such as Messi, Mbappe and Benzema, we’re not expecting this to be a high-scoring affair – there’s simply too much on the line for either side to go gung-ho and attack from the start.

Instead, both sides will hope to set things up for the return leg. PSG will use their home advantage to take the initiative, but the Real defence is a stout one. Real, on the other hand, will counter-attack, hoping to sneak an away goal. However, neither side will commit too heavily to attacking, knowing the opposition can punish them if they’re found short at the back.

So, for this prediction, we’ll take a look at the under/over goals market, where we’ve found a great price. Bet on under 2.5 goals in the game and you’ll get odds of 6/5 over at 888sport. It’s not the most exciting bet, especially compared to our first prediction, but it’s a solid one.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid betting tips: Under 2.5 goals @ 23/20 with 888sport

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid Match Odds

Paris Saint-Germain @ 10/1 with 888sport

Draw @ 27/10 with 888sport

Real Madrid @ 20/1 with 888sport

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/6 with 888sport

Under 2.5 goals @ 23/20 with 888sport

