Uruguay will be desperate to bounce back strongly when they take on Paraguay in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers on Thursday night.

Paraguay vs Uruguay live stream

Paraguay vs Uruguay Preview

The South American giants are in a precarious position as far as World Cup qualification is considered. They are currently 6th in the standings and they will need to win here in order to keep their qualification hopes alive. Meanwhile, Paraguay are coming into this game on the back of just one win from their last six qualifiers and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest. Uruguay have been quite disappointing in their last few outings and the home side will fancy their chances of getting a positive result here. Check out the best Paraguay vs Uruguay betting offers

When does Paraguay vs Uruguay kick-off?

The World Cup qualifier clash between Paraguay vs Uruguay kicks off at 23:00 pm BST, on the 27th of January, at Estadio General Pablo Rojas.

Paraguay vs Uruguay Team News

Paraguay team news

Paraguay are without Omar Alderete, Andres Cubas and Kaku due to injury. Defensive midfielder Cubas is suspended. Paraguay predicted line-up vs Uruguay: Silva; Escobar, Gomez, Balbuena, Alonso; Morel; M. Rojas, Villasanti, Almiron, Samudio; Sanabria

Uruguay team news

The visitors are without Fernando Muslera and Nahitan Nandez due to injury. Lucas Torreira has tested positive for COVID.

Uruguay predicted line-up vs Paraguay: Campana; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Vina; Vecino, Valverde, Bentancur; Nunez, Suarez, Cavani

