Paraguay vs Uruguay Prediction

Paraguay are coming into this game on the back of five winless matches and they will be looking to bounce back strongly in front of their own fans.

They are currently 9th in the standings and they cannot afford to keep dropping points here.

Meanwhile, Uruguay are sixth in the standings but they have lost four of their last qualifiers in a row and this is a defining game for the South American giants.

This is a golden opportunity for Uruguay to overtake Colombia and move into the top four with a win and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly here.