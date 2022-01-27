Countries
Paraguay vs Uruguay prediction: World Cup Qualifiers betting tips, odds and free bet

45 seconds ago

Paraguay host Uruguay in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers on Thursday night and both teams will be desperate to pick up all three points here.
 

Match Info Date: 27th January 2022

Kick-off: 23:00 pm BST, Estadio General Pablo Rojas.

Paraguay vs Uruguay Prediction

Paraguay are coming into this game on the back of five winless matches and they will be looking to bounce back strongly in front of their own fans.
 
They are currently 9th in the standings and they cannot afford to keep dropping points here.
 
Meanwhile, Uruguay are sixth in the standings but they have lost four of their last qualifiers in a row and this is a defining game for the South American giants.
 
This is a golden opportunity for Uruguay to overtake Colombia and move into the top four with a win and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly here.
 

Paraguay vs Uruguay prediction: Paraguay 1-2 Uruguay @21/2 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Paraguay vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Uruguay are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Paraguay. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.
 
Uruguay have conceded 21 goals in 14 World Cup qualifiers so far and Paraguay have shipped out 18 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 
Uruguay have kept three clean sheets in their last four meetings against Paraguay. Bet on the visitors to win with a clean sheet here.
 

Paraguay vs Uruguay betting tip: Get Uruguay to win at 11/8.

Paraguay vs Uruguay Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Paraguay vs Uruguay from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Paraguay: 9/4 with Bet365

Draw: 21/10 with Bet365

Uruguay: 11/8 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 17/10 with Bet365

Under: 8/15 with Bet365

