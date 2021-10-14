Brazil were held to a draw in their last outing and they will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Uruguay in the South American World Cup qualifiers this week.

The home side are in rampant form right now and they have nine wins and a draw in their last 10 World Cup qualifying matches. Brazil will be confident of picking up all three points here. Meanwhile, Uruguay were beaten by Argentina in their last outing and they will be the underdogs here.

Brazil vs Uruguay team news

Brazil will be without Eder Militao due to an injury.

Brazil possible starting line-up: Alisson; Danilo, Silva, Marquinhos, Sandro; Fred, Fabinho; Raphinha, Neymar, Paqueta; Barbosa

Uruguay possible starting line-up: Muslera; Nandez, Godin, Araujo, Vina; Bentancur, Vecino, Valverde; De la Cruz, Suarez, Rodriguez

Brazil vs Uruguay form guide

Brazil have won three and drawn one of their last four outings and they will have the momentum heading into this contest. Also, Brazil have won 6 of their last 7 matches against Uruguay in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Uruguay have won just two of their last six across all competitions.

Brazil vs Uruguay betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Brazil vs Uruguay from bet365:

Match-winner:

Brazil – 1/6

Draw – 6/1

Uruguay – 18/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 7/11

Under – 7/5

Brazil vs Uruguay prediction

Brazil will be confident after their recent run of form and they have an impressive record against Uruguay as well. Both teams are capable of winning here but the visitors are lacking in form right now. They are likely to fall short in the end.

A home win seems quite likely.

Prediction: Brazil to win.

